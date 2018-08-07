

Zhaire Smith, left, is just the latest to feel the pain in Philly. (John Locher/Associated Press)

An anagram for “Trust the Process” is “stretchers, pouts.” That’s only worth mentioning because, once again, the 76ers’ acquisition of young talent has been accompanied by a need for medical assistance and, one presumes, unhappy faces.

This time, it was rookie Zhaire Smith, the 16th overall pick in June’s NBA draft who was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade. That meant that he was more or less destined for a painful start to his career, and sure enough, Smith suffered what the team described Tuesday as a “left foot injury” during a development camp session in Las Vegas the day before.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, an MRI exam revealed that the Texas Tech product had suffered a Jones fracture and may have surgery later this week, pending a visit to another foot specialist. It’s possible that Smith’s situation is not as bleak as it appears, but recent history says that 76ers fans should most certainly expect the worst, at least in the short term.

After all, Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, suffered his own Jones fracture, in his right foot, and wound up missing his entire rookie season. He got hurt in September and was expected to return in January, but he did not.

That was nothing compared to Joel Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014. His one season at Kansas was cut short by a back injury, and then he underwent surgery on a broken bone in his right foot shortly before the draft. After sitting out his rookie campaign, he suffered a setback the following summer and wound up missing all of the 2015-16 season, as well.

However, if the injury woes of Sixers rookies were limited to just Smith, Simmons and Embiid, the latter still might not have been moved to tweet about a “curse” Tuesday, presumably in reaction to the latest bad news.

The curse … er, very unusual spate of lengthy absences by 76ers rookies due to injury began in earnest in 2013, with Nerlens Noel. Acquired in a draft-day trade after he slipped to the sixth spot because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in February, Noel was initially expected to take around eight months to recover, allowing him to make his Philly debut before Christmas.

However, despite the declaration of the physician who performed his surgery that March, Dr. James Andrews, that Noel’s recovery was ahead of schedule, the 76ers didn’t even wait until Halloween to express major doubt that he would play that year (narrator: He did not play that year).

The team’s top pick in 2015, No. 3 overall selection Jahlil Okafor, actually got his career off to a good start, playing well (at least on offense, and not counting some off-court issues) before what was thought to be a shin bruise suffered in his 53rd game played turned out to be a meniscus tear that cost him the rest of the season. That right-knee injury bothered him throughout the following season, and he was shut down again after playing in just 50 games.

Then there’s Markelle Fultz, 2017’s No. 1 overall pick who just completed a rookie season marked by a lot of mysterious issues and very little playing time. His woes began in summer league with an ankle injury before a shoulder problem emerged and appeared to hamper his shooting form. Okay, maybe not so much hamper as wreck his form — and possibly his confidence — but in any event, Fultz played in the first four games of the season, missed the next 68 and did not impress enough in his late-season return to merit more than a handful of minutes in the playoffs.

Of course, there is the fact that the Sixers, featuring the scintillating tandem of Embiid and Simmons, did make the postseason. That means “the Process” may finally have reached the point where injured rookies are not given unlimited amounts of time to recover, all the better to lose more games and obtain more ping-pong balls in the next draft lottery.

Thus it’s possible that Smith, if all goes well, will make his NBA debut by Thanksgiving. Then again, when was the last time anything went well for a 76ers rookie?

(H/T Philly.com, Yahoo Sports)

Read more from The Post:

LeBron James turns ‘Shut up and dribble’ insult into title of Showtime series

As Trump burns down, LeBron James aims to build up as Willie Horton once did

A 2016 salary cap spike helped the Warriors and hurt the NBA. Worse, nobody saw that coming.

Why Vegas is high on the Knicks, low on the Rockets and other NBA over/under best bets