

Malcolm Jenkins has not decided whether to continue with national anthem demonstrations. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

Will NFL players resume demonstrations during the playing of the national anthem? Decision time is nearing, with a full slate of preseason games set to begin Thursday.

The options for those players: get back to protests or continue to hold off, waiting for the NFL Players Association and the NFL to resolve their policy negotiations. Two of the more visible player leaders, Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Bennett of the Philadelphia Eagles, said they haven’t yet decided what to do and may not make up their minds until Wednesday or even Thursday, when the Eagles host the Steelers in a 7 p.m. game and 11 other games are scheduled.

“I’m not sure yet,” Jenkins told Philly.com’s Marcus Hayes. “I honestly haven’t thought about it.” Bennett’s answer to the question about the plans? “Ask me another day.”

As it stands, the union and the NFL are attempting to find a policy that would be acceptable to both sides. Last fall, the Players Coalition founded by Jenkins and Anquan Boldin negotiated an $89 million commitment from the NFL to social reform in communities from, pushing to the offseason a decision a new anthem policy. In the spring, owners attempted to unilaterally enact a policy that would leave it up to each team to decide whether to discipline players for demonstrations during the anthem. That policy also dictated that a team would be fined by the league for any player protests, while giving players the option to remain in the locker room during the anthem; any player on the field would be expected to stand for the anthem. That led to the possibility of uneven implementation, with some owners siding with players and others, like Jerry and Stephen Jones, suggesting that Dallas Cowboys players who do not stand for the anthem could be cut. President Trump tweeted his support of that stance.

That brought us to this week, with the issue in abeyance while the two sides seek common ground as the preseason gets underway and the regular season looms Sept. 6.

Jenkins has hinted that he might have something larger to say about the issue. The voice of the Players Coalition and the author of a number of essays and op-eds about the players’ movement to raise awareness about social injustice and police brutality, Jenkins said “an op-ed or something” from the Players Coalition would “probably … drop Wednesday.”

[As NFL preseason gets going, everyone is trying to figure out the new helmet rule]

Jenkins has also suggested that protesting this season wasn’t going to be an issue until the NFL’s policy decision in May.

“It would have moved to a point where we were working together to draw some awareness to these issues and put some more action to the effort to amplify what players are taking about,” he told Philly.com. “Talking out of both sides [of their mouth] on behalf of the owners has put players in a place where we don’t trust the league’s intentions, and we don’t trust the intentions of the owners.”

Last September, as Trump helped turn the player demonstrations into a league crisis by calling for the firing of any “sons of b——” who kneel, Jenkins wrote a Post essay in which he explained the reasons behind player demonstrations.

“I’ve heard people say that my colleagues and I are un-American and unpatriotic. Well, we want to make America great,” he wrote. “We want to help make our country safe and prosperous. We want a land of justice and equality. True patriotism is loving your country and countrymen enough to want to make it better.”

No matter what the new policy is or when it is announced, Jenkins said, change is already underway for NFL players.

“Guys have been very active. Guys are starting to find different avenues, different ways they can contribute,” he told Hayes. “People are beginning to see this is bigger than just the two minutes of the national anthem.”

