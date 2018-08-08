

Andrew Luck makes his return Thursday night. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

For the first time since New Year’s Day in 2017, Andrew Luck will start a football game.

It may be only a preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and he may play only briefly, but the journey for the Indianapolis Colts’ 2012 No. 1 draft pick finally has come full circle with the team’s official announcement Wednesday.

“There were one or two moments where I wondered if I am ever going to be able to do this again,” Luck said earlier this week (via ESPN) of his lengthy recovery and rehab from a shoulder injury. “Certainly this [preseason game] isn’t what I’ve been working toward the whole time, but sort of in the same vein, it is another step in this journey and one that is sort of about the next one right now. That’s really exciting and that’s fun.”

Luck, who turns 29 next month and missed all of the 2017 season, is the healthiest he has been in three years and the plan is for him to play the entire first quarter.

Here are some Training Camp clips of Andrew Luck that I’ve compiled: pic.twitter.com/ApmaiP5JLU — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2018

“Every day I feel a little bit better about my technique in team drills,” Luck said. “Sometimes it’s pretty obvious. Sometimes it’s not and I also feel better. I feel stronger, I feel more fit. I feel like my arm has more in it, and a little more in it, and a little more in it. Certainly feeling more comfortable with the offense. Been a lot of positive things and I know trying to take the attitude of just get better every day and I know our team is taking that attitude. … I do feel like I’m a little bit more patient with myself, which in turn has made me patient with others.”

In his first years in the NFL, he was battered playing behind a poor offensive line and was eager to take on contact, too. Will he alter his playing style?

“I’d be a fool not to, to be honest. As I look back, if I do a self-scout over the first part of my career, there are hits I could have avoided taking. There were times when the ball could have been thrown away or another decision made that may have spared me a hit here and there. Now, do I regret not doing that? No,” he said last month (via WTHR’s Bob Kravitz). “But I will learn from that — absolutely. There are times and places … that you put yourself out there, but I also have to learn how to be smart and how to protect myself and my team.”

Admittedly, Luck has said this before.

“So now I’ve got to go out and do it,” he laughed. “Talk is cheap.”

Read more from The Post:

The NBA on Christmas Day will feature LeBron James and the Lakers vs. the Warriors

Greg Hardy scores a quick KO while Khabib Nurmagomedov is blasted for mocking homeless people

ESPN2 is now ESPN ‘The Ocho.’ Here’s what’s on TV.

Aaron Rodgers wants NFL to ‘ignore’ Trump’s criticisms of league

A sports reporter took a new job. Now his former newspaper is suing over a Twitter account.