The world of golf was shaken Wednesday with news that former PGA player Jarrod Lyle had died at the age of 36. The affable Australian, who won twice on the Web.com Tour and posted five top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, had been waging a nearly 20-year battle with leukemia.
“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” Briony Lyle, his wife, said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully at 8.20 p.m. last night having spent his final week among his family and close friends. …
“He asked that I provide a simple message: ‘Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’ ”
Lyle was still a teenager when he was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, but after chemotherapy treatments he was able to focus on his nascent golfing career with some support from fellow Aussie Robert Allenby, a 22-time professional winner, including four times on the PGA Tour, who became a mentor and close friend. “We met because I was his hero. He has been mine ever since,” Allenby wrote in an essay for Players Voice last week, after Briony Lyle announced her husband had decided to receive palliative care and forego further treatment.
Lyle had suffered a second recurrence of his cancer last year, after one in 2012, and while he underwent a bone marrow transplant procedure in December, he could not return this time to competitive golf, as he had done before. Briony Lyle referred to their two daughters in saying, “Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.”
Word of Lyle’s passing caused an outpouring of messages of sadness and condolence, as well as tributes to his character and perseverance, from PGA stars. “The courage shown through his battle is an inspiration to all of us. He made the world a better place,” Rory McIlroy said on Twitter. “RIP mate.”
“It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle,” said Greg Chalmers, a fellow Australian. “A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate.”
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod was a true inspiration in the way he faced cancer with a persistently positive attitude and he carried himself with incredible grace, dignity and courage through the recurrences of this relentless disease,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.
