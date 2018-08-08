

Australia’s Jarrod Lyle leaves behind a wife and two daughters. (Paul Miller/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The world of golf was shaken Wednesday with news that former PGA player Jarrod Lyle had died at the age of 36. The affable Australian, who won twice on the Web.com Tour and posted five top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, had been waging a nearly 20-year battle with leukemia.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” Briony Lyle, his wife, said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully at 8.20 p.m. last night having spent his final week among his family and close friends. …

“He asked that I provide a simple message: ‘Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’ ”

Lyle was still a teenager when he was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, but after chemotherapy treatments he was able to focus on his nascent golfing career with some support from fellow Aussie Robert Allenby, a 22-time professional winner, including four times on the PGA Tour, who became a mentor and close friend. “We met because I was his hero. He has been mine ever since,” Allenby wrote in an essay for Players Voice last week, after Briony Lyle announced her husband had decided to receive palliative care and forego further treatment.

Lyle had suffered a second recurrence of his cancer last year, after one in 2012, and while he underwent a bone marrow transplant procedure in December, he could not return this time to competitive golf, as he had done before. Briony Lyle referred to their two daughters in saying, “Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.”

Word of Lyle’s passing caused an outpouring of messages of sadness and condolence, as well as tributes to his character and perseverance, from PGA stars. “The courage shown through his battle is an inspiration to all of us. He made the world a better place,” Rory McIlroy said on Twitter. “RIP mate.”

Such a sad day, we will all miss you so much Jarrod. Thinking of his family at this time. #RIPJarrod #BucketHat 💛💛💛 https://t.co/IeGeIbFk2b — Justin Rose 🎗 (@JustinRose99) August 8, 2018

Can’t send enough love and well wishes to the Lyle family at this time. Can only imagine what his family are going through. Inspirational man !! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) August 8, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lyle family. You were and always will be a fighter and will be missed by so many people. Rest In Peace Jarrod. — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Jarrod Lyle. Tough times for everyone on tour losing someone so special but I cannot imagine what he and his family went and are going through. RIP — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) August 8, 2018

It is with a heavy heart and a mountain of tears that I say a final goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. For 20 years he fought this disease like no one could. Thank you for touching us all in so many wonderful ways! RIP to a champion of a human. — Tripp Isenhour (@TrippIsenhourGC) August 8, 2018

Tough to know that we just lost a great person in this world! RIP Jarrod Lyle! You will be greatly missed my friend! ❤️ — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) August 8, 2018

We lost a great one today. RIP, Jarrod. We will all be thinking about him and his family this week 🙌🏼 https://t.co/wJL6ZZNREi — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 9, 2018

We are very sad to hear of Jarrod Lyle’s passing. He fought a good fight and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives. The world lost a good man. RIP Jarrod. - Ernie, Liezl, Samantha and Ben — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 8, 2018

Thoughts are with the Lyle family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Jarrod. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) August 9, 2018

One of the lucky ones that got to know @jarrodlylepga .. We graduated from @WebDotComTour the same year.. The tour won’t be the same without him.. Those who knew him won’t be either.. RIP — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) August 9, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod will forever be an inspiration to us alI. Ellie, Dash, Lucy and I send condolences to Briony, Lusi and Jemma. Rest easy mate. We will miss you. — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) August 9, 2018

What an inspiration you were Jarrod Lyle! You will be missed!! https://t.co/b4uSDAPaTd — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) August 9, 2018

“It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle,” said Greg Chalmers, a fellow Australian. “A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod was a true inspiration in the way he faced cancer with a persistently positive attitude and he carried himself with incredible grace, dignity and courage through the recurrences of this relentless disease,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Saddest day ever 😢kinda lost for words,Jarrod Lyle was the greatest bloke you’ll ever meet, not once in 20 years did I ever here him complain❤️🙏R.I.P Jarrod (best mate)❤️❤️🙏 — Robert Allenby (@aussieallenby) August 9, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Scott Boras contradicts Jayson Werth: ‘We contacted all 30 teams’ but didn’t receive any offers

‘It’s pretty nasty’: Beach volleyball players in Alabama accidentally kill hundreds of birds

Aaron Rodgers thinks NFL players should ‘ignore’ Trump’s digs over the national anthem policy

Browns rookie had gun part, ammunition in car during marijuana citation