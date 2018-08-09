An Alabama high school football coach whose players were videotaped beating a teammate in an apparent hazing incident was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, two days after the team started fall practice.

Mobile County school system officials told the Associated Press they’d begin searching for an interim replacement for Davidson High School Coach Fred Riley immediately.

Nine players have been suspended and the school system is facing a $12 million lawsuit stemming from the beating of then-freshman quarterback Rodney Kim Jr. in May. The attack, from which Kim suffered a broken arm, was filmed on a cellphone.

Two more families have filed suit against the school system alleging their sons, members of the football team, were attacked by fellow players. One suit states a cellphone video of a beating shows teammates “hitting him with fists, beating him with belts, striking him in the stomach, chasing and jumping on him with full body weight and picking him up in the air 5-6 feet off the ground and body slamming.”

The other suit claims a member of the team was beaten during the 2016-17 school year, his freshman year, by between five and seven teammates. The suits ask for $12 million and $9 million, respectively.

Riley, in his 15th year with Davidson, is one of the longest tenured coaches in the Mobile area, according to according to AL.com.

The Davidson team is set to open the season Aug. 24.

