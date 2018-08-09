

Jalen Hurts (right) and/or Tua Tagovailoa will be Alabama’s starting quarterback. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

At some point, it will become apparent whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback at Alabama.

This is not that point.

Nick Saban made it abundantly clear, not that there was any doubt, that he is unconcerned with the frank comments by Hurts, who last weekend lamented what he said was a lack of communication by coaches over a quarterback controversy that has simmered since Hurts was replaced at halftime of the national championship game and watched Tagovailoa lead the Crimson Tide to an overtime victory.

“Look, this is probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside,” Saban told reporters. “I don’t think it has any effect on our team. I’ve talked to a lot of our team leaders. The players are focused on what they need to do. The rhetoric will not have anything to do with who’s the quarterback. That will obviously be decided on the field by how people execute, how they do their job.

“The same parameters that we’ve talked about before in terms of who wins the team. And winning the team goes along with execution, leadership, players having confidence and belief. And that’s not going to change. I don’t really have any more to say about it than that. I don’t think it is anything that has affected our team one way or the other.”

Hurts led Alabama to the national championship game twice, including the 35-31 loss to Clemson in the 2017 game. Hurts called the situation “the elephant in the room.”

“Coaches can’t control this situation. They dictate who plays. But as far as variations to it, they don’t control it honestly. This whole spring ever since the game, they kind of wanted to let it play out. They kind of, I guess, didn’t think it was a thing or tried to let it die down like it wasn’t something there because it has always been the elephant in the room,” he said.

“No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me what my future held.”

Saban, at least publicly, defended Hurts’s outspokenness.

“Every player has a right to express what he feels and what he thinks,” Saban said. “And I think he has every right to do that with every coach or anybody in the organization that he has a relationship with, which we certainly do quite often with all players at all positions.”

‘Bama opens the season Sept. 1 with a home game against Louisville.

Read more from The Post:

Stephen Curry says Trump’s tweet about LeBron James is ‘based in some long-standing racism’

‘I was genuinely shocked by the weight’: Meet golf’s burliest trophy, the Wanamaker

Scott Boras contradicts Jayson Werth: ‘We contacted all 30 teams’ but didn’t receive any offers

‘It’s pretty nasty’: Beach volleyball players in Alabama accidentally kill hundreds of birds

Aaron Rodgers thinks NFL players should ‘ignore’ Trump’s digs over the national anthem policy

Browns rookie had gun part, ammunition in car during marijuana citation