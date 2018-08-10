The Atlanta Hawks are paying Carmelo Anthony millions of dollars not to play for them, but the team is still getting Anthony his own jersey.

Oklahoma City traded the 12-time all-star to Atlanta in a cost-cutting move in July. The Hawks immediately placed Anthony on waivers and now Anthony, a free agent, has pledged to sign with the Houston Rockets.

And though Anthony was an Atlanta Hawk for five days, during which he didn’t so much as practice with the team, he still wants his own jersey.

Just spoke briefly with 'Melo. He is trying to get his hands on a #Hawks jersey with his name on the back. — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) July 27, 2018

The Hawks quickly obliged.

Of course, Anthony, who made $26.2 million in Oklahoma City last year, could have ponied up the $149.99 for a customized jersey.

Or, if he wanted a discount, the replica edition custom jersey is on sale for $67.49.

Read more from The Post:

Nick Saban opened up about Alabama’s quarterback situation. Kidding.

Football recruit pleads with college coaches to see past his medical cannabis medication

Cam Newton confronts Kelvin Benjamin over disparaging comments ahead of Panthers-Bills game

‘It’s Jayson Werth!’: Bearded retiree makes surprise cameo in local men’s league