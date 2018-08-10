

It’s unclear whether the soft ball in question is in this third-quarter photo of Mason Rudolph from Thursday night, but feel free to truther the heck out of it. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was a tweet that sent a chill up the spine of every American football fan on Thursday night:

During #Eagles #steelers pre season game their was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated . The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 10, 2018

Eskin, who was on the scene as a sideline reporter for the Eagles radio broadcast during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Steelers, observed the softer-than-normal ball when Pittsburgh had the ball in the third quarter (Mason Rudolph was playing quarterback at the time). On Friday, he added that he’s been told of other defective footballs this preseason but said he believed none of them had been intentionally deflated.

The NFL quickly squashed any talk of Deflategate 2 on Friday morning, saying everything was handled as it should have been and that the ball merely was “defective.”

“All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed,” league spokesman Michael Signora told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette.

“In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play and will be sent back to [manufacturer] Wilson for review.”

At least that’s what they want you to believe.

