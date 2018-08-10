

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

The NFL’s preseason schedule kicked off in full on Thursday night with a number of players protesting during the national anthem. Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt before the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports. Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De’Vante Bausby, and 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin all raised their fists. Other players remained in the tunnel while the anthem was played.

Unsurprisingly, it took President Trump little time to denounce the protesting players on Twitter, specifically Stills and Wilson.

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Trump, who is on a “working vacation” at his New Jersey golf club, has made a habit out of blasting both the protesting NFL players and the league itself for not cracking down on them, at least in part because his base supports his stance on the matter. And he’s a bit off when he says “most of that money goes to the players anyway”: Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the players’ share of league revenue is capped at 48.5 percent this season.

The NFL is working with its labor union on a new national anthem policy after the one it issued in May was not well received. It has put that policy on hold and said Thursday night in a statement that the players protesting during the preseason games would not be punished. Nevertheless, the league said players “are expected to stand” during the anthem if they choose to be on the field during its playing.

[As preseason slate opens with some protests, NFL reiterates it wants players to stand during anthem]

Colin Kaeperick, the kick-started the practice of kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness for social inequality, praised Stills and Wilson for kneeling.

Eric Reid, Kaepernick’s former teammate who similarly has yet to sign with another team, also said on Twitter that he had the back of the protesting Dolphins players:

