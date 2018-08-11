Is this finally the one for Tiger Woods?
He climbed the leader board Saturday to within three shots of leader Brooks Koepka with a blistering 4 under par on the front nine and an even par on the back nine.
It was clear he was feeling it from his very first putt.
And, yes, his irons were working, too.
Exactly how great was his front nine? Witness the tweet:
And then at some point, Woods changed shirts, and kept making birdies.
How did golf fans handle this run, you ask? Well. Very well.
Here are all of his front-nine highlights in one place:
Get ready. Tomorrow is red-shirt Sunday.
