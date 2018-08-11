

There have been a lot of fist pumps Saturday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Is this finally the one for Tiger Woods?

He climbed the leader board Saturday to within three shots of leader Brooks Koepka with a blistering 4 under par on the front nine and an even par on the back nine.

It was clear he was feeling it from his very first putt.

And, yes, his irons were working, too.

Exactly how great was his front nine? Witness the tweet:

And then at some point, Woods changed shirts, and kept making birdies.

Fourth birdie of the round. Three back.



Tiger Woods is making his move. pic.twitter.com/QGdLiZOHPS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 11, 2018

How did golf fans handle this run, you ask? Well. Very well.

Oh snap Tiger Woods is playing golf like its 1998 again. — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) August 11, 2018

Tiger Woods is 2 shots off the lead — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 11, 2018

One of them is Tiger $%#&*@! Woods. https://t.co/xwqZEdcyqF — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 11, 2018

This feels like a good time to remind you that Tiger Woods started bogey-double early Thursday morning. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 11, 2018

A US Open course is supposed to be a test. A PGA track is supposed to entertain. It's late Saturday and Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari and Kevin Kisner are on the leaderboard. Bellerive has done its job #PGAChampionship2018 — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) August 11, 2018

There won’t ever be as good a golf show then watching TIGER WOODS on the weekend. #TigerWoods #chills makes golf entertaining again! — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 11, 2018

Love seeing @TigerWoods back competing at the top table of golf again. Was convinced as a fan we’d never see him back competing or winning again. Just goes to show what I know 😂 also what persistence and belief enable you to achieve — Stuart Bell (@sbell06) August 11, 2018

Here are all of his front-nine highlights in one place:

Get ready. Tomorrow is red-shirt Sunday.

