

Isaiah Thomas says he didn’t mean what he said. (Tony Dejak / Associated Press)

Isaiah Thomas has apologized for calling the city of Cleveland a “s—hole” while “playing around” in a live Instagram video, a comment he apparently instantly regretted.

The guard, who was bothered by a hip injury, played 15 games last season for the Cavaliers after being traded by the Boston Celtics and before being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers. He signed with Denver as a free agent last month. Speaking of the various cities in which he has played, he noted of Cleveland, “I can see why LeBron left — again,” Thomas said, referring to LeBron James’s decision to join the Lakers.

“I shouldn’t have said that. That was my fault. Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right,” Thomas said in his second video. “The situation just wasn’t the best. I apologize for saying it was a s—hole. It wasn’t a s—hole. The team was dope, the players was filthy. My guy Gio. Training staff was cold. Nah, Cleveland was cool. I shouldn’t have said that, that was my bad. I was just talking on IG Live, I didn’t think it was gonna get to where they’re posting it. It’s like damn, my bad.”

In a tweet, he added, “All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland.”

Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets for the veteran’s minimum.

