

Popular guy. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

It wasn’t to be at the Masters. Or the U.S. Open. Or the British Open. Or so many other majors over the past decade. Could Sunday in the PGA Championship be the day Tiger Woods breaks through with his first victory in a major since 2008?

Woods began the back nine with a par effort on No. 10, remaining at 11-under and hoping that someone ahead of him stumbles. Brooks Koepka holds the lead at 14-under through nine holes.

After a strong start, Woods began to struggle on the par-4 fifth hole, starting a stretch in which he seemed to need a GPS to find a fairway. That streak continued on the par-4 ninth hole, where his ball found the cart path. Playing out of it required a strong hook shot to the left to avoid two bunkers and darned if he didn’t pull it off.

💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 12, 2018

Topping it off, he sank the putt for a birdie (his fourth on the front nine) that put him at 11-under, two strokes off the lead as he makes the turn. Of course, this has been where any thought of a Tiger resurgence has ended this summer. Will this time be different? Can he close?

The real troubles started on No. 5, where he smacked the ball into the gallery. Somehow, he emerged, although his ball found the rough alongside the green. He sent the ball four feet from the hole and converted the tap-in to remain at 10-under.

He lost a stroke on the next hole, though, dropping his first bogey of the day on No. 6. And on 7, he managed to convert for par and remain in a gaggle of golfers at 9-under. If Woods can get back to finding the fairway, he could make a real move here. The gallery, a roaring swell as it follows him from hole to hole, certainly is eager to see it happen.

With a birdie at No. 8, Woods moved back to 10-under, somehow hanging in there despite his lack of familiarity with the fairways for a stretch.

The most important stat for Tiger today? 0-3 fairways hit with the driver. That has to improve FAST if he has any hope of winning this thing — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 12, 2018

Woods just missed reeling off three straight birdies at the start of play. He missed only on the first hole at Bellerive Country Club when his putt stubbornly refused to fall. With birdies on the second and third holes and a par on No. 4, he was at 10-under.

Of course, the story of the tournament for Woods has been his play on the front nine over the first three days. He leads all golfers at 10-under; it’s the second nine that has been problematic.

Final-round preview

As usual, he was garbed in his customary red shirt as he arrived at Bellerive Country Club Sunday for the final round of the PGA Championship, looking none the worse for having played 29 holes of golf Saturday in steamy, 90-degree weather at the age of 42.

Woods, with a 2:35 p.m. Eastern tee time, begins the day at 8-under and is one of 10 golfers within range of Brooks Koepka, the leader at 12-under. Adam Scott is alone in second place, two strokes back. Three golfers are at 9-under and Woods is among five golfers tied for sixth.

Woods has never won a major, and he’s won 14 of them, when trailing after 54 holes. He’s won the PGA four times, the last in 2007.

Read more from The Post:

PGA Championship leader board

Meet the Wanamaker Trophy, golf’s burliest prize

Brooks Koepka holds off the field for a two-stroke lead