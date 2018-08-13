

Carmelo Anthony will apparently come off the bench behind James Harden, left, and Chris Paul in Houston. (Elsa / Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony has never been terribly receptive to the idea of becoming a backup player.

Until now.

Anthony reportedly will sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets, his fourth team in less than a year, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who writes “the Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season.” A longtime New York Knick, he was traded to Oklahoma City last September; from there he went to Atlanta in a trade and the Hawks waived him. Once he cleared waivers, he became a free agent. He also received $25.4 million of his original 2018-19 salary — minus a $2.4 million contract buyout with the Hawks, Wojnarowski reported.

[Carmelo Anthony was an Atlanta Hawk for five days. He still wants his own jersey.]

In Houston, the upside is joining his friend Chris Paul and league MVP James Harden; the downside could be a reunion with Coach Mike D’Antoni, who stepped down as Knicks coach partly because his relationship with Anthony was fraying in 2012. Anthony reportedly is in Houston on Monday, undergoing a physical.

If true, the decision to come off the bench marks a big change in Anthony’s thinking. This spring, he said he was “not sacrificing no bench role. That’s out of the question.” He emphasized then that he has “so much left in the tank.”

And last offseason with the Thunder, he laughed off the idea of a bench role — quite literally.

Carmelo Anthony was asked about the possibility of coming off the bench and his reaction was hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NG3Hvv7s64 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

The guy had good reason to believe he belongs in the starting five. In 1,054 career games in the NBA, Anthony has come off the bench a total of zero times.

But a guy can mellow. Even Melo.

“I know how to play this game of basketball,” the 34-year-old, 10-time all-star told The Undefeated last month. “I’ve been playing it for a long time. When I feel like I’m ready to take that role [off the bench], then I’ll take that role. Only I know when it’s best for me to take that role. I’m not going to do that in a situation where I still know my capabilities and what I can do. And at the end of the day, the people who really matter know my capabilities and what I can still do.”

Apparently that recognition of the role has come for Anthony.

In Houston, he will join a team that won more games than any other in the league last season and pushed the Golden State Warriors to seven games in their playoff series. Winning a championship might change the narrative of his career.

“I think winning … rewrites everything,” he told The Undefeated. “It settles everything. I also look back at this past year. When we were winning, the story was written already. When we started losing, the story is written. It’s almost premeditated. I’m playing ball. I’m happy. I’m excited about what’s to come, wherever that may be.”

Read more from The Post:

Lindsay Whalen of the Minnesota Lynx to retire after this season

Ryan Tannehill drops the hammer on a rookie who missed a block and got him sacked

The Browns punished a rookie by refusing to take him out of a preseason game

Jaguars suspend Jalen Ramsey after he threatens war on reporters

Johnny Manziel doesn’t throw a pick but takes a blow to the head in second CFL start

Police unions urge members to boycott Dolphins over anthem demonstrations

Redskins, Jets brawl at first joint practice