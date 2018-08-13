

Lindsay Whalen, left, played 15 seasons in the WNBA, winning four titles. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

In 15 seasons, Lindsay Whalen won four WNBA titles and cemented herself as one of the league’s all-time greats. WNBA President Lisa Borders knows that, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve knows that and a number of players know that.

Now, Whalen’s career will come to an end as she officially announces her retirement Monday afternoon at a news conference.

“I would like to thank the WNBA, Connecticut Sun and the Lynx for believing in me all these years,” Whalen said in statement Monday. “I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all the best in the future.”

NEWS: #Lynx Guard @Lindsay_13 Announces Her Retirement From The @WNBA Effective at the Conclusion of the 2018 Season. Full release below: pic.twitter.com/a4pkIWc5aq — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) August 13, 2018

Whalen will retire as the winningest player in WNBA history, taking part in 322 victories, 54 in the playoffs. Forty of those postseason wins came with the Lynx. Fourteen were with the Connecticut Suns, which made trips to the finals in 2004 and 2005, Whalen’s first two seasons in the league. Her titles all came with Minnesota.

When she hangs up her jersey, Whalen will have participated in 477 games, scored 5,501 points and dished out 2,337 assists, ranking third in league history behind Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro.

“She’s out there to win,” former teammate Sue Bird told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “And she’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

Whalen also is a five-time WNBA all-star and two-time Olympic and world championship gold medalist.

“Lindsay is the all-time winningest player in the history of the league,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve told the Minnesota Star Tribune last year. “That doesn’t just happen.”

Whalen, a native of Hutchinson, Minn., played college ball for the University of Minnesota from 2000-04. A bottom-tier Big Ten program at the time, Whalen helped them reach the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2004, and she still holds a number of school records. After her retirement, she will return to the Golden Gophers, this time as head coach.

“Lindsay Whalen will always be remembered as one of the greatest players and winners in the history of our league,” Borders said in a statement Monday. “I wish Lindsay continued and compelling success as she continues to inspire the next generation of female athletes at the University of Minnesota.”