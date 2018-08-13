

Kalen Ballage takes the ball from Brock Osweiler during a preseason game. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

There comes a time in every rookie’s life for a good, old-fashioned chewing out.

That time, for Miami Dolphins rookie running back Kalen Ballage, came Sunday from an unlikely source in Ryan Tannehill, who booted Ballage from practice. The rare display by Tannehill occurred when Ballage appeared to miss an assignment and got Tannehill sacked by Charles Harris.

Tannehill wasn’t finished there, either. During a break, he sought out Ballage and dispensed more wisdom.

“He was right today, with what he did,” Coach Adam Gase said (via the Miami Herald). “I would have been upset if I were him, because who knows what the result in a game would have been? … I think he was in the right. He kind of made an example there. When he does things like that, for our offense, that’s good.”

Tannehill, who didn’t speak to the media after practice, may be especially eager to get things right after missing all of the 2017 preseason and regular season after deciding to have surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament he tore late in the 2016 season. For his part, Ballage professed to be unbothered by having his backside publicly kicked.

“He’s been in this offense for three, four years,” the fourth-round draft pick out of Arizona State said. “I’ve been in it for two months. There’s still a lot I’ve got to learn. Just continuing to grow every day.”

Sometimes, Gase allowed, players have to be coaches on the field. “You can’t shut it down all the time and have big discussions,” he said. “It’s a feel, timing, when is the right time to say, ‘You know what? We’re not right here. We need somebody else in here.’ He was right today with what he did.”

Read more from The Post:

