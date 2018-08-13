

Stan Van Gundy was not brought back by the Pistons. (Matt York/Associated Press)

Former Pistons coach and team president Stan Van Gundy admitted to feeling “lost” after not finding another coaching job since Detroit chose not to retain him at the end of last season.

On Friday, Van Gundy told the Real Talk Basketball with Rex Walters podcast that he still has the desire to coach in the NBA, but no opportunities have popped up.

“It’s been like 11 weeks, 12 weeks, and there’s still no plan,” Van Gundy said. “I don’t have any idea. I’m sort of as lost as I’ve been. Every other time, I’ve known or had a pretty good idea that I was still gonna try. If I could get a job [for next season], I had planned to coach. Now, I really don’t know. I’m really lost right now. I don’t have an idea. My wife wants me to retire.”

Van Gundy led the Pistons to a 39-43 record last season. Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey has since taken over Detroit’s head coaching duties.

Los Angeles Clippers center Marcin Gortat, who played for Van Gundy from 2007 to 2010 on the Orlando Magic, tweeted out his support for his former coach Sunday.

“Stan Van Gundy! My man,” he tweeted. “Very sad to see a great coach stepping down. He changed the culture in every team he coached. Things I will never forget. True leader, incredible mind, long shoot arounds and knee pads during practices . . . love it . . . and this one play ‘thumbs down spread!’ ”

Van Gundy said he only knows of one job in which he’ll go all out.

“I want to do something, but if I’m not coaching, I don’t want to work too hard,” Van Gundy said. “If I’m going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I’m not going to be coaching, I want to be semiretired, at least. I don’t really know.”

