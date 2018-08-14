

Ben Roethlisberger had already been ruled out of the Steelers’ preseason game Thursday before he was injured. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Ben Roethlisberger was being checked for a possible concussion Tuesday, after taking a hit in practice that led to the Steelers quarterback lying on the ground while clutching his head. The 36-year-old veteran, who has been concussed multiple times in his NFL career, was able to walk off the field, but not before a scene that temporarily brought Pittsburgh’s training session to a jarring halt.

Roethlisberger “sustained a hit today in practice,” Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He is being evaluated by team doctors as part of the concussion protocol.”

The incident occurred on the Roethlisberger’s fourth and final play during the team’s “seven shots” drill, which involves the offense trying to score against the defense from the 2-yard line. He had thrown touchdown passes on his first three snaps, then connected again with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a fade pattern, but he also ended up tangling with a pair of teammates.

Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that he was blocking linebacker Keion Adams, who was on a pass rush as Roethlisberger rolled to his right, in their direction. “It happened so fast,” Gilbert said. “I saw his head whip back.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds his head after getting knocked to the turf during afternoon practice. pic.twitter.com/YOVQc6Ift9 — Peter Diana (@peterdianapghpg) August 14, 2018

The second-team offense was getting set to take the field, but they had to wait as everyone realized their six-time Pro Bowl quarterback was down. “It didn’t look too pretty,” Gilbert said.

Roethlisberger was examined by trainers and then walked to the side of the field and sat on a cooler for a few moments before leaving. He had already been ruled out of Pittsburgh’s preseason game Thursday at Green Bay, and it remains to be seen if he plays on Aug. 25 in the Steelers’ third preseason game, which traditionally is the final time starters see action before the regular season.

Over 14 NFL seasons, Roethlisberger has suffered at least three concussions, with the most recent known brain injury occurring in 2015, when he took himself out of a game against the Seahawks. “I was on the sideline thinking, ‘Do I want to go back into this game?’ I was thinking of my family, my lifestyle when I get done with football, with all these injuries … the brain is nothing to mess with,” he said after that contest.

Roethlisberger echoed those sentiments last year, saying, “You can replace a lot of body parts, but you can’t replace a brain. You see the effects of it from past players, players who have taken their lives, the CTE, all that stuff and, you know, I’m thinking about my family and long term.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves practice after going down during afternoon workouts Tuesday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe. #Steelernation pic.twitter.com/qoGeYXeDNk — Peter Diana (@peterdianapghpg) August 14, 2018

At that time, the two-time Super Bowl winner had been musing openly about retirement, but he claimed this spring that he wanted to keep playing for “three to five more years.” It’s conceivable that Tuesday’s injury, not to mention several months of exposure to nonaccidental hits, could cause him to rethink that goal, but in the immediate aftermath, “he was fine, he was good,” according to center Maurkice Pouncey.

“That’s my guy,” Gilbert said. “No one wants to see anything happen to him, especially in a practice like this. He’s coming to get his work in, throwing, [there’s no] tackling. Things happen.”

