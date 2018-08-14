

Dez Bryant plans to make a stop in Cleveland. (Ron Jenkins/Associated Press)

Dez Bryant, by turns an electrifying and lightning-rod wide receiver, is still out there on the free agent market, just waiting to be claimed by an NFL team.

Bryant, released after eight seasons by the Dallas Cowboys last April, is expected to visit the Cleveland Browns this week, but it isn’t clear whether he’ll find a home with them or will simply supply a fresh story line for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” But at least one member of the team thinks he’d be a “great addition” with one very big “if.”

“We’re just trying to figure out if he wants to be here,” wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Monday (via Cleveland.com). “Then obviously we’re open arms and we’d love to have him. He’d be a great addition to our team and our offense for sure. But right now, all we can focus on is who we have.”

Bryant, 29, would likely sign a one-year, incentive-laden dean and, while he has professed a preference for playing for a contending team, he might get more time to show what he can with Cleveland, with receiver Josh Gordon presently out while focusing on his “health and treatment plan.”

Landry’s comments came after his profane pep talk to his teammates went viral with the premiere of “Hard Knocks” last week. In a span of about 90 seconds, he managed to drop more than 30 curse words of one sort or another (mostly of one sort). Bryant noticed and tweeted that the speech “gave me chills, man.” That brought a “Ride with me” response from Landry, who thinks Bryant would bring the kind of intensity that Landry has brought since the Miami Dolphins traded him to Cleveland.

“Attitude. Obviously, effort,” Landry said. “I mean, you look at the plays he’s making down the field, underneath. He can really do it all with . . . given the opportunities. So and I think coach Todd Haley [the offensive coordinator] would do a great job of getting him the ball if he was here, but if not, then we got guys who can make plays, too. ”

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor agrees, to an extent.

“That would be awesome,” Taylor said last Thursday. “I’ve said this before. We know what type of talent Dez brings to the football field. He’s been a very, very good player in his time throughout this league and he adds talent to the wide receiver room. I hope it can get done, but, like I said, that’s up to management. I definitely think he could help this team.”

That means it’s up to General Manager John Dorsey, who said before the Browns’ preseason opener last week that Bryant “doesn’t return any phone calls.”

That brought a tweet from Bryant who wrote during the game: “Starting my visits next week . . . I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr. Dorsey.”

Dorsey saw that and noted, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, “My phone’s not ringing.”

