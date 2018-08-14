

Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen. (John Hefti/USA Today)

After being put on the disabled list with an irregular heartbeat, Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen returned to the clubhouse on Monday, but he told reporters he thinks it is likely he will need to undergo a second heart procedure this offseason, according to ESPN.

The procedure will most likely be a heart ablation or cardioversion. A heart ablation is a procedure that corrects heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias). According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiac ablation scars or destroys tissue in the heart that “triggers” abnormal heart rhythm. The procedure uses catheters, which are inserted through veins or arteries in the groin and threaded to the heart. This delivers hot energy or extremely cold energy, which modifies the tissues in the heart that cause arrhythmias.

A cardioversion, which Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh underwent in 2012, is done by sending electric shocks to the heart through electrodes placed on the chest.

Jansen was placed on the disabled list on Friday after feeling some discomfort before Los Angeles faced the Colorado Rockies Thursday. According to Doug Padilla of MLB.com, Jansen called 911 in Denver and doctors needed to use an electric shock to get his heart back to rhythm. Still, Jansen is expected to return in four to six weeks.

Monday, Jansen told reporters that he will have a bullpen session later this week and expects to play later this season. Dodgers President Andrew Friedman said that Jansen will have a follow-up appointment on Aug. 20

Andrew Friedman on Kenley Jansen: "He's going for a follow-up appointment on Aug. 20, so (a return) could be anywhere from then to sometime in Sept, we're not sure. ... Quality of life aspect, his health is the most important thing." — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 11, 2018

“I’m confident that it’s not going to be four weeks, and it’s not going to be six weeks,” Jansen said. “[Aug. 20] is going to be the key to listen to what is going to happen. Right now I’m going to keep taking my blood thinners and hopefully there are no side effects from the medication I’m taking, and I am pretty confident I will be back sooner than later.”

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts is also optimistic that Jansen will return in less than a month.

“We’re encouraged that it won’t be four to six weeks,” Roberts told reporters.

This is only the second time in Jansen’s career that he has been placed on the DL. The other time was the summer of 2011, when he suffered from the same heart issue, also in Colorado. He underwent his first surgery in October 2011. According to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Jansen’s current condition is “very manageable.”