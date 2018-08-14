

Vintage Tiger Woods would bring nothing but eyeballs to the Ryder Cup. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Tiger Woods may be the American golfer everyone most wants to see at Ryder Cup, but the team’s captain isn’t quite ready to commit to putting him on the squad.

Woods’s thrilling rise up the leader board Sunday at the PGA Championship had crowds and TV viewers flocking to see how he would finish, bringing back to the game a level of excitement and interest not often seen since before his physical and personal struggles. As captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Jim Furyk has four at-large picks to make for the 12-player squad that will compete against European golfers Sept. 28-30 outside Paris. Woods finished second in the final major of the year, two strokes behind Brooks Koepka.

“I’m not sure the numbers are always that important when I look down the list,” Furyk told reporters Monday. “What is important is how well Tiger has played. Sixth place at The [British] Open Championship, a second place at the PGA. His game — I think the word he used is ‘trending.’ His game is trending. So it’s great to see him playing well. For me, the numbers are nice, good to look at, but not always the most important. We want the players who are going to help us be successful.”

Eight golfers qualify automatically based on points for Ryder Cup, golf’s biennial showdown, and Furyk’s first three picks will be announced Sept. 4 after the Dell Technologies Championship (the second FedEx Cup playoffs event Aug. 31). His last pick will be made Sept. 10 after the BMW Championship, the third playoffs event the following week. At the moment, Woods has committed to playing in the first playoffs event, next week’s Northern Trust, and the Dell event; he is 11th in the Ryder standings and 20th in the FedEx Cup standings.

No matter what happens over the next few weeks, Woods will be at the Ryder Cup; he was named a vice-captain last winter and Furyk said he would replace him in that role Woods is on the team. “I do want to be there as a player,” Woods said Sunday. “Our captain has some decisions to make. We’ll all sit down and give him our input, who can contribute. Hopefully, my name will be part of that process.”

Woods playing — and playing well — has been gold for golf’s TV ratings. Viewership for the final round of the PGA was up 69 percent over last year, the highest for the PGA’s last round since 2009, when the leader at the beginning of the day was . . . Tiger Woods. His sixth-place finish in the British Open brought the highest ratings for that final since 2006.

Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson are automatic qualifiers for the American team.

