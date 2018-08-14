

Zion Williamson showed off his rim-rocking skills at the 2018 McDonald’s all-American Game in March. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson may have added some weight, but he hasn’t lost one bit of his ability to defy gravity. Newly listed by Duke at a startling 285 pounds, the 6-foot-7 freshman soared Tuesday for a practice-session dunk — from behind the free throw line.

Okay, his toe might have nudged over the line before he took off, but that’s about it. So many times, we hear about dunks from the free throw stripe that turn out to have attained liftoff a step inside it, but this was legit. Here are a couple more looks:

R.J. Barrett comes close to the free-throw line, and Zion Williamson shows him how it’s done 👀 🔥 😮 pic.twitter.com/ESTcRdUIAS — theScore (@theScore) August 14, 2018

Have we mentioned that Williamson weighs 285 pounds? At least, that’s according to his measurements on Duke’s roster, and the school would seem to have little reason to inflate the weight of a member of its latest crop of one-and-done candidates.

For some perspective, that would have made Williamson the second-heaviest NBA player last season, per NBA.com, just behind the Clippers’ 290-pound Boban Marjanovic, who stands a hulking 7-3. Have we mentioned that Williamson is listed at just 6-7?

The heaviest NBA player listed at 6-7 last season was the Kings’ Nigel Hayes, and he came in at a relatively lithe 254 pounds. Even if official measurements can’t always be taken at face value — Kevin Durant is notoriously listed at 6-9, even though everyone knows he’s around 7 feet tall — Williamson figures to be one of the league’s bulkiest players next season, or whenever he moves on to the pros.

Yet all that weight clearly isn’t hindering Williamson’s talent for jaw-dropping dunks, one that made the 18-year-old from Spartanburg, S.C., an Internet sensation while in high school. In fact, he reportedly set a Duke record for the vertical leap last month, and the team had to raise its testing equipment just to get a sense of his limits.

Combine Testing update: The vertec isn't tall enough for our squad. We had to raise it for one of the guys. 🚀🐰🤔#EarnEverything 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/0MoVWjKZUI — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 5, 2018

“At that weight, or approximately that weight, he moves as fast as anybody, jumps higher than anybody and he’s alert,” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday (via zagsblog.com). “We’re not talking about someone who has excess body fat.

“This is a kid that’s in pretty darn good shape and just has a man’s mass. It’s more mass and strength than any type of excess weight. I’m not concerned about that. He’s done really well.”

Krzyzewski added that Williamson is “graceful” and that his “lateral movement and speed and anticipation is off the charts.” The 71-year-old coach emphasized that while “everyone has watched him on YouTube with all the dunking,” Williamson is “a heck of a basketball player.”

We’ll begin to see what kind of a basketball player Williamson is Wednesday, when Duke takes on Ryerson in Mississauga, Ontario, at the start of a three-game tour of Canada. That was where Tuesday’s aerial assault took place, and the Blue Devils’ opponents up north would be well-advised to think twice about getting between Williamson and the basket.

