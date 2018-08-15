

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hit by a pitch from the Marlins’ Jose Urena. (Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports)

Jose Urena apparently was not going to let Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a leadoff home run for a fourth straight game. On the first pitch he threw Wednesday, the Marlins starter beaned Acuna, causing the Atlanta and Miami dugouts to empty as the Braves’ phenom winced at the pain in his left elbow.

The first pitch of the night to Ronald Acuña Jr.



Clearly intentional. pic.twitter.com/TlDpUGOdcW — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 15, 2018

Benches clear in Atlanta as Ronald Acuña Jr. is hit on the elbow by the first pitch he sees today.



(via @FOXSportsBraves) pic.twitter.com/QhYE9EGL4b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 15, 2018

After the scene settled down, the umpires conferred and ejected Urena, who hit Acuna with a fastball measured at 97.5 mph, from the game. Braves Manager Brian Snitker, who had reacted angrily to the incident, was also tossed.

Acuna had hit leadoff homers in his three previous games, all against the Marlins, including a doubleheader Monday. That made the 20-year-old rookie just the fourth MLB player to do so in a doubleheader, following the Red Sox’ Harry Hooper (1913), the A’s Rickey Henderson (1993) and the Orioles’ Brady Anderson (1999).

With another leadoff clout Tuesday, Acuna became youngest player in MLB history to homer in five straight games, and he went deep again in that game, a 10-6 Braves win. That gave Acuna eight homers in his past eight games, a span in which he batted .471 with an eye-popping 1.749 OPS.

To summarize, Ronald Acuña Jr. is the youngest player ever to...



Homer twice on back-to-back days

Homer 8 times in an 8-game span

Homer 6 times in a 5-game span

Homer in 5 straight games

Homer to lead off 3 straight games

Hit 5 career leadoff homers#ChopOn https://t.co/nsLd3G45kZ — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 15, 2018

The hot streak raised Acuna’s batting average for the season to .288, and he entered Wednesday’s game with 19 home runs, 43 RBI and a .922 OPS in 67 games. However, having initially stayed in the game, Acuna’s injured left arm forced him to leave the field in the top of the second inning, and it remains to be seen how much more time he misses.

It also remains to be seen what further punishment is levied by MLB in the wake of Urena’s pitch. He could receive a suspension, and Marlins Manager Don Mattingly will likely have to face questions about whether his starting pitcher was instructed to bean Acuna, went rogue or simply missed his location.

