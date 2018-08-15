

The one true Death Valley? (Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

Clemson and LSU announced Wednesday that their two storied college football programs, both of which play in a stadium dubbed “Death Valley,” have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Here’s LSU on Twitter:

Death Valley vs. Death Valley

Mike the Tiger vs. Howard's Rock

Four Notes vs. 25 Seconds

2025 & 2026https://t.co/r25InxcOqz pic.twitter.com/A6MqU9jhIh — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 15, 2018

Now here’s Clemson. See if you can spot the subtle difference in the text:

JUST ANNOUNCED || Home-and-Home vs. LSU in 2025-26!



In 2025, LSU travels to Death Valley and, in 2026, Clemson plays in Baton Rouge!



Details on the games and match-up history here: https://t.co/Gh9NIkQpRX pic.twitter.com/y6S1USOMda — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 15, 2018

LSU is touting the games as “Death Valley vs. Death Valley,” while Clemson says the 2026 game will merely be played “in Baton Rouge.” There’s a reason for this: Clemson insists that its Memorial Stadium is college football’s one true Death Valley, or at the very least was the first stadium to be called that.

As the story goes, the stadium received its dire nickname in 1945 from Presbyterian Coach Lonnie McMillian after his Blue Hose suffered a 76-0 loss to the Tigers. McMillan had once traveled through Death Valley in California and found a whole lot of similarities.

“He noted that the stadium, which is located in a natural ravine and built of concrete instead of metal because of shortages during Wold War II, is brutally hot in early fall and one of the toughest places for visiting teams to play,” the Post & Courier’s Grace Raynor wrote earlier this month.

According to Raynor, one of the Presbyterian players, Cally Gault, signed an affidavit in 2012 saying he had remembered McMillan using the term “Death Valley” when describing the stadium. He also repeated his assertion to a Clemson athletic department historian.

Even though LSU’s Tiger Stadium predates Memorial Stadium by 20 years, its claim to the “Death Valley” nickname didn’t come about until Halloween 1958, and only because of a misunderstanding. That night, Billy Cannon broke a bunch of tackles on an 89-yard, fourth-quarter punt return to help give LSU a 7-3 win over No. 3 Ole Miss, likely securing the Heisman Trophy he would win later that year. As told by Marty Mule in his 1993 book, “Eye of the Tiger, One Hundred Years of LSU Football,” Cannon’s run caused quite the stir in Baton Rouge.

“The noise level generated by Cannon’s run is to have supposed to have brought people scurrying from their homes for miles around to see what happened, part of why Tiger Field was dubbed ‘Deaf Valley.’ ” Mule wrote, as transcribed in 2012 by the Clemson Insider.

“The name ‘Death Valley’ — which was used first at Clemson — was picked when the original term was not properly enunciated, and misunderstood.”

In any case, the football teams have met only three times and never in the regular season, with LSU winning twice and doing little to dissuade anyone from calling its stadium Death Valley.

