

Ice Cube says the Clippers and Chargers should get off his Los Angeles lawn. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles native Ice Cube has directed one ESPN “30 for 30,” on the Raiders’ time in the city, and co-narrated another, on the 1980s rivalry between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. So if there’s anyone who can speak authoritatively on what is acceptable and what isn’t, sports-wise, in the City of Angels, it’s him.

The Clippers and the Chargers, two transplants from San Diego, are not acceptable.

Ice Cube has some advice for San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qZLf9AHi2D — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 14, 2018

“San Diego, man, stop sending us the teams y’all don’t want. Man, we don’t want ’em either,” Ice Cube said Tuesday on “First Take.” “The Clippers need to bounce and take the Chargers with you.”

This is not an original sentiment from Ice Cube, considering he made the same argument on the very same ESPN show while wearing what is almost the very same hat in January 2017, five days after the Chargers played their final game in San Diego:

"I want the Chargers to stay in San Diego. Matter fact, we'll throw in the Clippers if they stay in San Diego." 😂

-@icecube pic.twitter.com/j8h5PW7Gxi — First Take (@FirstTake) January 6, 2017

The Clippers are by now a well-established import from San Diego, having moved north in 1984. They’ve done little to combat their second-fiddle status, however: In 34 Los Angeles seasons, they’ve made the playoffs only 10 times — six of those appearances have come since the 2011-12 season — and never have advanced past the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. So Ice Cube thinks the Clippers would be better off elsewhere, like, say, Seattle, which saw its NBA franchise decamp to Oklahoma City after the 2007-08 season.

“If I was the Clippers, I would kill myself,” he joked on a recent Bill Simmons podcast after the host asked him if the Clippers should move to a place like Las Vegas. “I’m hard on the Clippers . . . because they’re just, like, here. And I think they can do a lot of good elsewhere. There’s a lot of cities — Seattle — that are hoping and wishing for an NBA team, and we have too many. And they’re never gonna, I guess, uproot the Lakers and so it’s doing a disservice to me, to the Clippers, their fans. . . .

“We don’t [need a second NBA team in L.A.], not in basketball,” Cube continued. “The Clippers and the Chargers, make them a package deal. Y’all want that, you got ’em for cheap.”

There are a few major sticking points to Cube’s plan to deport the Clippers: When team owner Steve Ballmer spent $2 billion to purchase the team in 2014, he reportedly agreed to a stipulation to keep the team in Los Angeles and said publicly that moving the team — to a place such as Seattle, his home town — “would be value destructive.” Fast-forward four years, and Ballmer is pushing for a new stadium of his own in Inglewood, near where the Rams and — yes — the Los Angeles Chargers are building a stadium of their own.

“It’s almost like a sacred burial ground,” Cube said of the Inglewood plan, a reference to the site of the Forum, where both the Lakers and, less notably, the Clippers used to play before moving downtown to Staples Center in 1999. “What are you doing?”

The Chargers will spend two more seasons playing in their tiny soccer stadium south of Los Angeles before joining the Rams as co-tenants of the Inglewood NFL season. Training camp crowds reportedly are on the rise after the Chargers went 9-7 in 2017, even though most of their home crowds were filled with fans of the opposing teams. But Seattle already has an NFL team, and Las Vegas is soon to get one. It seems Ice Cube and Los Angeles are stuck with them, and the Clippers.

