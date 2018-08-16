The Notre Dame football team has never been afraid to deviate from its traditional blue and gold, even before it signed a 10-year deal with Under Armour in 2014. There was the “Green Jersey Game” in 1977, when the Fighting Irish warmed up in their traditional blue shirts before storming out of the locker room in green ahead of their 49-19 win over No. 5 USC. Notre Dame would sport green through the rest of Coach Dan Devine’s tenure, which ended in 1980, and then changed things up a few times under Lou Holtz, including the 1992 Sugar Bowl, when it wore white uniforms with green numbers and green socks in a 39-28 upset of No. 3 Florida.

The practice has only gotten more varied since Notre Dame signed with Under Armour and followed other teams into the alternate-uniform abyss. We’ve seen shamrocks on the helmets and weird two-tone leprechaun-gold helmets and whatever is going on here. This year, however, Notre Dame is wading into even more uncharted territory for its Nov. 17 Shamrock Series game against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, patterning its look on the MLB team that usually plays there:

Take a more in-depth look at the 2018 #ShamrockSeries uniform that the Irish will be wearing on November 17 in their game vs. Syracuse. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatOrange pic.twitter.com/Zd7fou5qnQ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018

Navy blue helmets. Pinstripes everywhere. That font. All that’s left is for John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman to call the game.

As for Syracuse, the Orange spent much of the 2017 season … not wearing much orange. Perhaps it will take the field looking like the Red Sox. Or the Mets. Or, I don’t know, New York City FC. Stay tuned.

