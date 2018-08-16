

If you’ve ever been to a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, you know that getting there isn’t exactly easy: You can drive, fighting the city’s notorious traffic (often at rush hour) to get into the parking lots and then fighting the parking-lot traffic to get out; take a Dodger Stadium Express bus from Union Station downtown or from one of five Metro Stations south of the stadium; or ride your bike to one of the racks outside the stadium. The nearest Metro stop is about a 30-minute, uphill walk away.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company wants to alleviate some of that pain. On Wednesday, it announced plans to build what it’s calling the Dugout Loop, “a zero-emissions, high-speed, underground public transportation system” that will whisk fans to the stadium from one of three Red Line Metro stations in less than four minutes.

According to a fact sheet on the Boring Company website, the privately funded tunnel will be located 30 feet below a public right of way or land owned by the company, with an eastern terminus in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Should the plan clear the numerous regulatory hurdles, it would take 14 months to complete, the company says. And while the system wouldn’t put a huge dent in stadium traffic — at the start, it would carry only 1,400 people per event at the 56,000-seat stadium, with the possibility of increasing ridership to 2,800 — every little bit probably will help. Rides will cost $1 and tickets could be purchased on an app.



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti seemed supportive of the idea on Twitter:

Always exciting to see innovative ideas like the proposed Dugout Loop to @Dodgers Stadium that could help ease congestion on our roads and make our most iconic destinations more accessible to everyone. https://t.co/vleQtpUqnt — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 16, 2018

As did Tucker Kain, the Dodgers’ chief financial officer.

“Whether it is flying overhead in an aerial transit system or bypassing traffic through an underground tunnel, we are always looking for innovative ways to make it easier for Dodgers fans to get to a game,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “We are committed to working with our neighbors and fans as the project moves forward.”

Late last year, Musk’s company announced plans for a similarly constructed 60-mile tunnel system that would carry cars, cyclists and pedestrians underneath the streets of the Los Angeles area, with the first section nearing completion in May.

The Boring Company also has proposed plans to build a tunnel connecting the downtown areas of Washington and Baltimore, delivering passengers in just 15 minutes, along with a tunnel connecting downtown Chicago with O’Hare International Airport.

