Northern Alabama will soon be home to a brand new Minor League Baseball franchise.

Well, it won’t be brand new. The Mobile BayBears, the Angels’ Class AA affiliate, are relocating and, since northern Alabama has no bay, they need a new name.

Minor League Baseball unveiled the new name nominees on Friday and did not disappoint. Minor league teams have always been pretty creative with their team names. Think about the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Richmond Flying Squirrels and (who could forget?) the Hartford Yard Goats.

Whatever the name is in northern Alabama, it will surely make any list of craziest minor league franchise names. The finalists are:

Comet Jockeys

Moon Possums

Space Chimps

ThunderSharks

Trash Pandas

Vote for your favorite in our reader poll:

Can’t see the Ballot? Click here.

(You can vote in the real naming contest here.)

Name your own crazy minor league team with our name generator:

Read more from The Post:

Aretha Franklin and the national anthem were a match made in heaven

Now a hero in Ethiopia, exiled Olympian Feyisa Lilesa is invited to return home

Johnny Manziel placed in concussion protocol; medication may also be causing symptoms

Benches clear after the Braves’ red-hot Ronald Acuna is drilled by the Marlins’ Jose Urena

Mike Rizzo ‘really likes’ the way the Nationals are playing (except for the losing part)