Cristiano Ronaldo’s first (meaningful) game with Italian club Juventus went much better than his team initiation.
Juve pulled out a 3-2 victory over AC Chievo after a goal from Federico Bernardeschi in the 93rd minute of the Serie A match.
As for Ronaldo’s initiation, not good. The team had the world’s best footballer stand on a chair and sing. And he’s much better with a ball on his foot than a song in his heart. Much better.
As for the game, Ronaldo was held scoreless and without any assists, though Juventus used him to take free kicks and started him at striker.
And the Portuguese player did have this beautiful chance:
So there you have it. More goals, less singing and Juventus should be fine.
