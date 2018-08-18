

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a shot during a Serie A match against AC Chievo on Saturday. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first (meaningful) game with Italian club Juventus went much better than his team initiation.

Juve pulled out a 3-2 victory over AC Chievo after a goal from Federico Bernardeschi in the 93rd minute of the Serie A match.

As for Ronaldo’s initiation, not good. The team had the world’s best footballer stand on a chair and sing. And he’s much better with a ball on his foot than a song in his heart. Much better.

Brilliant! 😂



Cristiano Ronaldo singing at his Juventus initiation. 🎶



(🎥 Credit: https://t.co/2n1Yn1rqfe) pic.twitter.com/9MwCwEVMkO — Goal UK (@GoalUK) August 18, 2018

As for the game, Ronaldo was held scoreless and without any assists, though Juventus used him to take free kicks and started him at striker.

And the Portuguese player did have this beautiful chance:

This would have been quite the goal for @Cristiano in his Juventus debut pic.twitter.com/LDsQhkyw0h — Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel (@ProducerTD) August 18, 2018

So there you have it. More goals, less singing and Juventus should be fine.

