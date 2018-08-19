Talk about a good walk spoiled. A Friday afternoon round of golf ended in one of the most ungentlemanly ways possible, with one golfer biting off part of another’s finger.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with mayhem at Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass., after the incident, which occurred around sunset, according to WCVB-TV. The other golfer, whose finger was bitten off to the knuckle, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The identity of the men has not been made available.

According to the police call obtained by the station, the 911 dispatcher said: “Be advised — an update from the PD. Apparently there are two foursomes that got into an altercation and there’s been a finger that’s been bitten off. … The victim’s laying down on the main entrance road in between three golf carts.”

Under Massachusetts law, mayhem is defined as malicious intent to maim or disfigure another person. It is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

