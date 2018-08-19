

George Iloka pursues Dak Prescott. (Tim Heitman / USA Today)

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing safety George Iloka, a five-year starter, in a move that is being made for financial reasons.

Iloka, 28, was due $5.3 million in base salary and bonuses this year with a $6.2 million cap hit. The team will get $4.4 million in cap space back with his release, which was first reported by NFL.com. Iloka has started 76 of the 83 games in which he has played since being taken by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. He made 80 tackles and had one interception last season.

The decision to take Jessie Bates III in the second round of the draft this spring made the decision to cut Iloka, who has started every game since 2013, easier.

