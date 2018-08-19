

Robert Wickens was trying to pass on the first lap of Sunday’s race when the crash occurred. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was “awake and alert” after a frightening, multi-car crash in the ABC Supply 500 race Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Curt Cavin, the vice president of communications for IndyCar, offered that update on Wickens’s condition and said that Wickens had been taken by helicopter to Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, Pa.

BRUTAL CRASH!!! Wickens crash in slow motion... 😥😥😥 Robert Wickens is awake and alert. He has been transported by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. #Indycar#Pocono pic.twitter.com/ttoTSGlW35 — F1Writers™ (@f1writers) August 19, 2018

It took about 12 minutes for safety crews to get Wickens out of his car, and he was first taken by ambulance to the infield care center at the track.

A 29-year-old IndyCar rookie with international experience, Wickens was trying to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay on the first lap when the two cars touched. Both cars crashed into the wall, with Wickens flying over Hunter-Reay’s car and into the catchfence. James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato also were involved in the wreck. Hinchcliffe headed to the hospital to be with Wickens, who is a close friend and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate.

RHR doing OK, and just hoping Wickens is OK, too. pic.twitter.com/fDbcoohDlA — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 19, 2018

“I was lucky to get out of that one,” Hunter-Reay said after being released from the infield medical center. Sato was also checked and released. Fittipaldi and Hinchcliffe were released after having X-rays, according to Cavin,

Sato’s perspective on what happened. He says he’s OK. Also worried about Wickens pic.twitter.com/UCrY5q5IW5 — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 19, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Zack Martin to have MRI to confirm Cowboys’ optimism about his knee injury

The new Aaron Rodgers rule (or is it the Anthony Barr rule?) may baffle NFL fans

Josh Gordon returns to the Browns with another chance to get things right

Their stable of running backs diminished, the Redskins look for help

Ready or not, Bills are that much closer to Josh Allen time after AJ McCarron injury