Gone are the days when professional wrestlers pretended that wrestling, was, well, professional. The curtain has been lifted. Sure, when the camera is on, the performers adopt their WWE characters’ myriad conflicts and desires, actors playing their roles to perfection. But the edges between reality and narrative are increasingly blurred, and some of the most memorable moments of the modern era have been when the performance leans into those shades of gray.

That tension will be front and center at WWE Summerslam 2018, which kicks off Sunday at 7 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., particularly with the much anticipated match pitting Daniel Bryan, WWE’s resident bearded underdog, against The Miz. The two are diametrically opposed forces in the world of wrestling: Bryan is an undersized, righteous technician who connects with the audience; The Miz is a former reality television star, with Hollywood looks and arrogant charisma. They’ve crisscrossed one another for the past eight years, dating back to Bryan’s WWE debut. The hook for this match is that these guys might actually not like each other. Their respective wrestling personas are merely exaggerated versions of their real-life personalities, and in turn wrestling fans are left wondering whether the mutual disdain is real or scripted. The answer probably lies somewhere in between.

Then there’s the main event in which Roman Reigns will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Yes, you read that correctly. We’re still doing this. WWE has done its damnedest to paint Lesnar as a loathsome champion who doesn’t care about professional wrestling and would rather fight in the UFC, but that’s not going to be enough to appease a notoriously rowdy and well-informed Brooklyn crowd. Reigns, the corporate poster boy, will be booed mercilessly despite his ostensible presentation as a good guy.

WWE does have an out. It’d be hard to look at the clash between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, with the former’s “Money in the Bank” briefcase on the line, as anything but fodder for the main event. The briefcase can be cashed in at any time for a championship opportunity, and it’s been hinted that the winner of Strowman-Owens will inject themselves into the main event in one way or another.

And then there is Ronda Rousey. The former UFC star has been a boon to WWE’s mainstream marketability, and she’s been pretty good in the ring, too. Her debut at WrestleMania was a hit, and on Sunday she challenges Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. Bliss has been the division’s standard bearer for the better part of a year, and she’s been an apt dance partner for Rousey’s first major championship fued.

AJ Styles recently surpassed JBL for the longest WWE Championship reign in Smackdown history, and when he faces Samoa Joe, his reign will have reached 285 days. The buildup for this match has once again borrowed from reality, playing on Joe and Styles’s longtime relationship, which dates back to their time in rival promotion Impact Wrestling. In praising Styles’s durability, Joe also has taunted the sacrifices the champion has had to make in his personal life. WWE doesn’t have an offseason, and the most durable wrestlers spend around 300 days on the road away from their families. Styles’s wife probably didn’t write Joe a letter, asking him to take her husband’s title so he can spend more time at home, as Joe claimed on television, but the insertion of a very real, very common sacrifice into their story line is sure to yield an emotionally charged fight.

What you need to know:

Date: Sunday, August 19

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Start time: 7 p.m.

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view

Fight card: