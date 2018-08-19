

Cowboys nation eagerly awaits the test result on Zack Martin. (Roger Steinman / Associated Press)

A Dallas Cowboys teammate described the reaction to the initial report on the right knee injury Zack Martin suffered Saturday night as “a big wave of relief,” but the right guard was to undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm the diagnosis.

Martin was injured in Saturday’s preseason game when Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick’s helmet struck him in the knee. Martin limped off and did not return to the game, although he was on the sideline in street clothes in the fourth quarter.

“We’re very positive about how it impacts the rest of camp, but we’ll see more after we’ve had a chance to look at it,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said (via the Star-Telegram). “But from what we’ve seen, I’ll sleep good tonight on Martin. I think we’re right now, to give you an idea of how I feel about it, I’d say it was worth it for him to be in there [playing in preseason].”

Cowboys fans might not agree. Martin is a big reason for the Cowboys’ success on offense since he was taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 draft and the six-year, $84-million contract extension, with $40 million guaranteed, is evidence of how important he is.

“You’re definitely worried when you see him go down like that, but we also know how tough he is, and he’s a guy that’s going to push and play through things,” center Travis Frederick said. “So coming off, he got his evaluation, and then when he came out of the tent, he kind of gave us a little thumbs-up, and that made us feel a lot better. A big wave of relief.”

