The Syracuse football team already has a master motivator in Coach Dino Babers. Here he is after the Orange’s upset of Virginia Tech in 2016:

And then there was Syracuse’s upset of Clemson last season:

But for all of Babers’s postgame rah-rah, the Orange have yet to break through in his two seasons at the Carrier Dome, posting back-to-back 4-8 records and continuing the program’s relative irrelevance: Syracuse last won more than eight games in a season in 2001 and has been to only three bowl games in 13 years. So with the season opener at Western Michigan looming on Aug. 31, clearly it was time to bring in the big guns, namely ESPN argument-haver Stephen A. Smith.

“That’s what grinding is all about,” Smith told the Orange. “It’s about never being satisfied. Understanding that if you’re standing still, or going backwards, you ain’t living. That’s what winners are made of, and the beauty about you is that you have the whole life ahead of your. The stuff that I’m saying to you right now is applicable in any avenue of life that you walk into. I don’t play football, I would never dream of playing football, I don’t want anybody hitting me. But I take this mentality with me everywhere I go. When I give speeches, I tell people all the time: I’m brilliant, because I know I’m not. I’m never satisfied. I learn from people who are brilliant, and I steal knowledge from them. The same is applicable to you: If you see somebody that’s better than you, if you look in your mind’s eye and you know that somebody has something that you don’t, why not ask yourself why. Why not ask yourself how can you get it? Who told you that they get to have a monopoly on greatness? You’re living, you’re breathing, you’re eating, you’re working, how come you can’t get it? You gotta ask yourself these questions, and that doesn’t mean the answer will always be yes, it doesn’t mean that the answer is always gonna be an affirmative for you. But what it does mean is that the fact that you ask yourself that question means that you are looking for every excuse, every little nugget that you can find, that you can muster to maximize your potential.”

Smith earns between $20,000 and $50,000 per speech, but this one might have been on the house. Syracuse’s athletic director is John Wildhack, a former ESPN executive and a man Smith heaped praise upon when he departed Bristol for Central New York.

The two dined out at a Syracuse steakhouse on Thursday night:

Athletic Director from Syracuse John Wildhack and ESPN Commentator Stephen A Smith stopped by tonight to have dinner with Danny! Posted by Prime Steak House on Thursday, August 16, 2018

