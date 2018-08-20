

The Bills are not a fan of Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

In Week 7 of the 2016 regular season, Jarvis Landry did this to Bills safety Aaron Williams:

Fast forward to Week 2 of the 2018 preseason, and Landry — now playing for the Browns — did this to another Buffalo defensive back, this time rookie cornerback Taron Johnson on Friday night:

#Bills Taron Johnson gets blown up by Jarvis Landry. We’ve unfortunately seen that style crack back block from him before. pic.twitter.com/eg3zmtOJSd — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) August 17, 2018

Johnson was a little slow to get up from Landry’s block — which was not flagged by the officials, unlike the 2016 hit (which also drew a $24,309 league fine) — but eventually returned to the game. Williams wasn’t so lucky: He suffered a serious back injury on the 2016 play and never played another down of professional football, retiring in January. The Bills are starting to notice a pattern here.

“Landry, he’s a good receiver, physical guy, but some of those plays that he has — Aaron Williams, Taron, I’m pretty sure he has other ones — I just think they’re dirty,” Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said Sunday, per ESPN. “Coming from the outside of the box in, the league needs to do a better job of calling penalties on those types of plays. Obviously, defenders get called all the time on stuff that is probably less egregious than that. If we’re going to protect our football players, we need to protect everybody, not just offensive guys.

“It was dirty at the end of the day, and that’s how I feel about it.”

Alexander has a point, especially considering the league’s crackdown on both offensive and defensive players lowering their helmets, leading to a bevy of peculiar penalties so far this preseason. Bills safety Micah Hyde concurred, saying that if a defensive player did something like that it would be an “automatic flag.” He also complained that Landry’s block was so outlandish because he didn’t have to be nearly as physical for it to have had the same effect.

“That’s ridiculous,” Hyde said. “Because if a defensive player does that to an offensive player, he’s getting ejected. I don’t care if he lowered his shoulder or not. He’s coming all the way from No. 1, past the numbers and flying down onto the hashes and cleaning up somebody. That’s the same as that play that Aaron Williams got hit on a couple years back and basically ruined his career.

“To me, that’s B.S. You can’t do that. All you have to do is get into position, screen him off. He doesn’t have to come in and try to kill anybody.”

Landry apologized to Johnson after the fact but said he’s just doing his job.

“I pride myself on being a complete receiver, and it takes those types of plays, making those types of blocks, or just a block period, to make sure Carlos [Hyde] could get in or Duke [Johnson], whoever’s running the ball, or another receiver. It’s important,” he said.

Read more from The Post:

Stephen A. Smith tries to motivate Syracuse out of its football funk

Bengals’ reported release of George Iloka puts a safety on the market

The new Aaron Rodgers rule (or is it the Anthony Barr rule?) may baffle NFL fans

Josh Gordon returns to the Browns with another chance to get things right

Their stable of running backs diminished, the Redskins look for help

Ready or not, Bills are that much closer to Josh Allen time after AJ McCarron injury

Lamar Jackson, football’s fastest quarterback, is having to learn how to slow down