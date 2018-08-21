College football fans had reason to celebrate on Monday, and not just because it was the start of a week that will end with the first games of the 2018 season. We also had bestowed upon us a new bowl game name, one that immediately joined the ranks of its all-time predecessors.

That’s right, we can now bask in the awesomeness that is … the Cheez-It Bowl!

Formerly known as the Cactus Bowl, which made sense with the game played in Arizona, the new name also makes sense, if only because so many fans have consumed the tasty treats while watching. The game originated in 1989 as the Copper Bowl and has paid tribute in the past to less-than-healthy cuisine, including being known as the Domino’s Pizza Copper Bowl and the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl sounds a lot more delicious than the Cactus Bowl. I've never eaten a whole box of cacti in one sitting before. pic.twitter.com/iUqQIWcF6j — Josh Kushington (@JoshMarino420) August 20, 2018

“We’re excited to add one of the most innovative and well-known snack brands into our family,” Steve Leach, an executive with the Fiesta Bowl, which runs the event, said in a news release. “Teaming with Cheez-It will enhance our efforts as a leader in hospitality, community impact and incredible events.”

It remains to be seen what community impact comes of the partnership with what organizers claimed was the “the number one selling cracker brand in the United States,” but the excitement for fans comes in having another delightfully, well, cheesy name for a bowl game. Last year’s bowl slate brought us these gems:

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

TaxSlayer Bowl

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Then there are the great bowl game names of yesteryear, including:

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

Crucial.com Humanitarian Bowl

Duck Commander Independence Bowl

BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl

Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl

Poulan Weed Eater Independence Bowl

And who could forget the Salad Bowl, which blazed a trail in Phoenix for the Cheez-It Bowl to follow? Okay, most won’t remember the Salad Bowl, given that it was played from 1947 to 1955, but the name lives on in immortality.

The Salad Bowl also provided a worthy role model in its pith rather than as an awkwardly shoehorned-in corporate prefix to an established game, such as with the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. It’s not the Cheez-It Cactus Bowl (as an aside, the Cheez-It Orange Bowl would have been tremendous, but that game is already sponsored by Capital One). Nope, it’s just the Cheez-It Bowl, in all its snack-tastic glory.

The game will pit a mid-tier Pac-12 team against a similarly so-so Big 12 squad. It will be played this year on Dec. 26, which means that, for most viewers at home, there should be plenty of Christmas leftovers on which to nibble, but who are we kidding? Only something deliciously cheesy should suffice.

(H/T SB Nation)

