

Kenley Jansen looks to the skies as Matt Carpenter circles the bases after his ninth-inning home run. (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen returned to the team for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals after spending 11 days dealing with an irregular heartbeat that has affected him throughout his career. To hear him tell it, there’s only so much he can do about his condition so why not get right back out there.

“I’m not thinking about my heart; I’m not,” Jansen said before the game, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “You have no control over your heart, so if it goes, it goes. That’s how I think.

“I’m in great shape. I do a lot of running during the down times. So, I’m ready to go. We’re, what, two games back with 37 games left? It’s go-time now. I don’t need to be babied. And I’m sure I’m not going to be babied. My heart is fine.”

Jansen’s cardiologist had given him the go-ahead to return, per ESPN, and the three-time all-star will continue to take medication and monitor his EKG levels before likely having another round of surgery in the offseason. After feeling unwell following a road game against the high-altitude Colorado Rockies in 2012 — this year’s incident also took place in Denver — the Dodgers shut down Jansen for a bit and he underwent a procedure on his heart in October of that year to return it to its normal rhythm. He also spent a month on the DL during the 2011 season while taking blood-thinning medication to correct the problem.

Jansen led MLB in saves when he went down, and the Dodgers’ bullpen has spent the intervening days struggling mightily. Their relievers blew late-game leads in seven consecutive games from Aug. 9 through last Wednesday, DiGiovanna notes, and Los Angeles lost five of those contests to fall out of first place in the NL West and lag behind the other contenders in the NL wild-card race. Dodgers relievers have blown 23 saves, tied for second most in the majors.

Jansen didn’t immediately provide any help Monday night, giving up two home runs in five pitches after coming on to hold a 3-3 ninth-inning tie. The Dodgers lost, 5-3, and now are two games out of a wild-card berth and 2.5 games behind the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

“Everything was flat,” Jansen said, per ESPN. As I faced hitters, it started to get better. But the first two hitters, I wasn’t in my comfort zone. I was battling with myself.”

