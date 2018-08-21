IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, who was seriously injured in a scary multicar crash Sunday at Pocono Raceway, underwent surgery Monday evening to stabilize a fracture related to a spinal cord injury he sustained.

“Titanium rod and screws were placed successfully” in his spine during the procedure at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., IndyCar and Wickens’s Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team announced in a statement. However, officials added that “the severity of the spinal cord injury is indeterminate at this time.” Wickens, 29, also sustained fractures of his lower legs and right forearm and is in stable condition.

An IndyCar rookie with international experience, Wickens was trying to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay on the first lap of the ABC Supply 500 when their cars touched. Both cars crashed into the wall, with Wickens flying over Hunter-Reay’s car and into the catchfence. James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato also were involved in the wreck. Upon being cleared by medical personnel, Hinchcliffe headed to the hospital to be with Wickens, who is a close friend and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate.

“Since the moment my car came to a stop after that horrific crash, all I can think about is Robbie’s well-being,” Hunter-Reay tweeted Monday morning. “Thinking about Karli [his fiancee] and their whole family. He’s as tough as they come. I know he’ll be focused on getting back on track.”

Like him, drivers were shaken by the crash, which delayed the race for two hours while the catchfence was repaired, and cast a pall over the scene. “That’s the worst thing you can see,” driver Sebastien Bourdais said Sunday. “He’s hurt. He’s awake and alert and at least he’s alive.”

Thinking of @robertwickens & his family. He's been a fantastic addition to @IndyCar this year... a true competitor. Wishing him a speedy recovery! #GetWellWickens — Charlie Kimball (@charliekimball) August 20, 2018

