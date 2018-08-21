

Richie Incognito was arrested Monday. (Scottsdale Police Department)

Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito was arrested Monday and charged with threats and disorderly conduct after an incident in a Scottsdale, Ariz., funeral home following the death of his father.

Incognito allegedly was “acting erratically and making the employees feel incredibly uncomfortable” while handling arrangements for his late father, a source told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster told The Post in an email that “Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees. Once on scene, officers detained him as the incident was investigated. Based on the investigation, Incognito was arrested and held on misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.”

Incognito tweeted news of his father’s death over the weekend. The free agent asked that his followers “keep ‘my family’ in your prayers.”

08/18/18 I regret to inform you that my father ARMY AIRBORNE RANGER RICHARD DOMINICK DEJASA HAS PASSED 😢 Keep “my family” in your prayers 😎✝️🇺🇸🦅 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 19, 2018

Incognito, 35, announced his retirement in April, citing health problems from playing football. But he tweeted that he had changed his mind a few days later and, in May, was released by the Buffalo Bills. Shortly after his release, Incognito was sent for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after an incident in which he allegedly threw a dumbbell at a man in a Florida gym and was “rambling about the government.”

