

The Jets suddenly have a surplus of apparently capable quarterbacks in, from left, Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Sam Darnold. (Adam Hunger/Associated Press)

The New York Jets’ signing of Teddy Bridgewater in March was viewed as a low-risk deal: Bridgewater, who missed all but a few snaps the past two seasons after suffering a devastating knee injury during practice in August 2016, was brought in for only $500,000 in guaranteed money, meaning New York could cut him with few salary-cap repercussions should he prove ineffective in training camp or if his knee didn’t hold up.

But after the first few weeks of camp, the Bridgewater deal has turned from low risk to potentially high reward. Both Sam Darnold, the Jets’ No. 3 pick and quarterback of the future, and Bridgewater have looked strong in training camp, and with veteran Josh McCown entrenched on the team’s depth chart, the Jets suddenly are holding a fairly valuable trade asset.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, at least two teams have expressed interest in trading for Bridgewater, who has completed 17 of 23 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with a team-high 113 passer rating thus far in the preseason. The Jets are just waiting on the right offer, namely a draft pick in the first four rounds of the draft (ideally in rounds 1-3).

“He’s never showed me that he was injured,” New York Coach Todd Bowles said of Bridgewater, per Mehta. “He did everything in the spring and everything in the summer. He hasn’t taken a play or a day off or show any limp or any hitch to his giddy-up. I’ve never seen it, so I just keep it out of mind. He’s always smiling and doing everything full speed, so I don’t even worry about it. I’m just happy for him.”

Mehta says to keep an eye on the Broncos, whose quarterback depth chart consists of Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch and rookie Chad Kelly. He also mentions AFC East opponents Miami and New England, though the latter seems unlikely considering the intense feelings between the two regional foes.

There’s also the chance the Jets keep Bridgewater, at least according to Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz:

Per league sources, while the #Jets have made Teddy Bridgewater available, they are not opposed to keeping him either, if the return haul is limited. Sam Darnold has often been viewed as “most ready” rookie QB, but the argument can be made that TB gives Bowles best chance to win. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 21, 2018

The Jets broke training camp on Sunday as they moved into weekly preparation that mirrors the regular season, and Darnold worked with the starters on Monday, a sign that he will start Friday’s key third preseason game against the Giants. He’s completed 21 of 29 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games so far, with General Manager Mike Maccagnan calling the rookie “unflappable” in a radio interview Monday.

“They’ve thrown everything at him, in terms of the offense,” Maccagnan told WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show, per the New York Post. “He’s handled it, he’s moved on, and he’s done well with it. But every day he goes out there, he gets a little better.”

