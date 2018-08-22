Players from La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league, say they are willing to strike instead of playing regular season matches in the United States.

David Aganzo, the president of the Spanish players’ union, said the decision to stage a contest overseas was made without consulting the players.

“We are fed up with not being valued,” he said, via ESPN.

Union leaders and team captains met Wednesday in Madrid to discuss their concerns with La Liga’s leadership and the 15-year contract the league signed with Relevent, the sport entertainment company in charge of the International Champions Cup, to stage a game in the United States as early as the 2019 portion of this season. Neither date nor competitors for the potential match have been set.

La Liga’s schedule is famous for its balance. Teams play one another twice each season, once at home and once away. A game in America would cost a team a vital home game and anger European fans, but certainly would buoy the league’s finances. Top European clubs regularly sell out American stadiums even for friendlies. The deal with Relevent included plans to stage at least one league match at a U.S. venue every season.

Aganzo said players are “outraged, very surprised, and are all against it. It’s unanimous.”

“The players don’t want to play overseas,” he added. “Things have to be done in a more coherent way and with common sense. A decision of this magnitude, that affects players, referees and fans, was taken unilaterally and is a lack of respect.”

Aganzo said of a work stoppage, players are “going to try to see that it doesn’t reach that extreme,” but are prepared to sit out games if relations do not improve.

