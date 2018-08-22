

Teddy Bridgewater is on the verge of an amazing comeback, his surgeon says. (Nick Wass/AP)

At some point, probably soon, the Jets are likely to trade quarterback Teddy Bridgewater before he even gets a chance to take one regular season snap while wearing green. Sam Darnold is the team’s quarterback of the future and perhaps its immediate present, and capable veteran Josh McCown is getting $10 million to be the insurance policy. Bridgewater has looked good so far in training camp, and the Jets think they can get a nice return for him from a quarterback-needy team, namely a high draft pick.

That this has become even a remote possibility is fairly amazing when you consider the devastating left knee injury Bridgewater suffered during Minnesota Vikings training camp in 2016, when he went down without even taking a hit. He had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and suffered a dislocated knee and would miss all but a few snaps over the next two seasons, and to hear his surgeon tell it, Bridgewater perhaps is even lucky that he didn’t face amputation.

[Teddy Bridgewater is excelling this preseason. These three teams should consider a trade.]

Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, performed the 4 1/2-hour surgery on Bridgewater on Sept. 8, 2016, and then went in again eight weeks later to relieve stiffness in the knee. Cooper talked with ESPN’s Ian O’Connor about what both he and Bridgewater were facing, and while the entire story is worth your time, Cooper’s direct quotes alone are illustrative enough:

— “It was just a horribly grotesque injury.”

— “It’s mangled. You make the skin incision, and there’s nothing there. It’s almost like a war wound. Everything is blown.”

— “This surgery was an absolute gut test, a test of what you’re made of, and I’ve seen it break people down. I never saw it break Teddy down. … Most people have no idea the volume of the workload this kid had to put in. He had a toothpick of a leg he had to rebuild.”

— “But it’s certainly the worst knee dislocation in sports I’ve ever seen without having a nerve or vessel injury. … It’s a horrific injury. You’ve torn every single thing in your knee and it’s hanging on by one ligament on one side like a hinge.”

Cooper added that only “20-25 percent” of the NFL players he’s treated have come back from such an injury, and the Bridgewater had a little something else that got him through all this.

“His inner resolve,” Cooper told O’Connor, “kept him from being defeated on a daily basis for a year and a half.”

Read more from The Post:

Trump slams ESPN, NFL players as Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke defends peaceful protest

Colts radio announcer’s abrupt retirement was apparently spurred by his use of a racial slur

Ravens’ Jimmy Smith suspended four games for ‘improper conduct’ toward ex-girlfriend

Richie Incognito arrested for threats, disorderly conduct at funeral home after his father’s death

Adrian Peterson still looks like a star, but can he handle a supporting role?

Prehistoric college football coaches are killing players. It’s past time to stop them.