

Richard Sherman, budding DFS magnate. (Josie Lepe/AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman is branching out from the football field. On Thursday, he announced the creation of a new daily fantasy sports operation called Daily Number. It’s all apparently an effort to dislodge FanDuel and DraftKings — which Sherman refers to as “FanTool” and “DraftClowns” in the following video — from atop the DFS hierarchy.

(WARNING: minor coarse language.)

“Daily Number is a game-changer,” Sherman said in a news release announcing the launch. “I’ve been pitched numerous DFS opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number. I’m extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry.”

Sherman founded the company along with CEO Tom McAuley, and the company’s contests will be available in 23 states, according to ESPN’s David Purdum. The games will be a little different, too: Instead of setting a lineup that stays below a set salary cap, players create a roster using any seven players they choose. If that lineup eclipses a predetermined target score, players win, with their payday determined by how many stars they’ve utilized. A winning roster full of no-name sleepers will earn a bigger prize than a lineup full of big-name players.

“We’re simplifying the DFS format for the everyday sports fan while maintaining the core gameplay principals that have made fantasy sports so massively popular,” McAuley said in a news release. “We are driven by the opportunity to develop a proprietary platform and customer database that will be extremely valuable to many industry stakeholders as sports gaming continues to evolve in the United States.”

The NFL’s relationship with fantasy sports has evolved. In 2015, the league banned its players from attending the first-ever National Fantasy Football Convention — which is owned in part by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo — because it was going to be held at a Las Vegas hotel property that contained a casino. The convention was canceled, as was an attempt to get it off the ground the next year at a non-casino hotel in Pasadena, Calif., after convention organizers claimed the NFL pressured sponsors such as EA Sports to back out. But the convention has taken place the last two years in Texas, with more than 200 NFL players and personalities — including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (like Romo a partial owner of the convention), Rams running back Todd Gurley and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon — making appearances at this year’s event.

The softened stance coincided with numerous marketing deals between daily fantasy companies and both the NFL’s teams and players. In 2015, the NFL Players Association announced a partnership with DraftKings that allowed players to appear in promotions for the DFS company. That same year, nearly every NFL team worked out their own deals with either DraftKings or FanDuel, though some of those agreements have since lapsed.

