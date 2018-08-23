

Jun “Dodo” Kang reviews game film. Now Arizona high school students will be able to compete in esports. (Noah Smith for The Washington Post)

Arizona high school students will be able to compete for a state championship in video games starting this winter, the state announced this week.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association, the governing body for high school athletics and activities, will sanction three-on-three competitions in “Rocket League,” a game of vehicular soccer, and five-on-five competitions in “League of Legends,” a multiplayer battle game.

More than a dozen states already feature video game state championships. Arizona will sanction the esports competitions as “activities” rather than a varsity sport.

After its first season, beginning in February, the state will feature two esports competition periods each academic year, in the fall and spring. The contests will also be sanctioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations, the nationwide high school sports governing body, which partnered with Los Angeles-based start-up PlayVS in April to build a platform for high school competition.

Once a school establishes an esports program, it can create as many teams as it wants, according to NFHS. Those teams are coed and compete with squads from other schools around the state based on skill level determined by the PlayVS platform.

Teams don’t travel for regular season competitions, but postseason matches are played at a predetermined site. Arizona will charge a $50 student participation fee.

Joe Paddock, assistant director of the AIA, told the Arizona Republic that 25,000 students in Arizona are “involved in some form of esports.”

