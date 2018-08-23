

Turner Sports on Wednesday officially announced details of the head-to-head golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, saying it will take place on Thanksgiving weekend — specifically Friday, Nov. 23, according to ESPN’s Bob Harig — and will air live via pay-per-view on Turner’s B/R Live streaming service plus AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse systems (more cable companies may come on board, Turner said).

While the Woods-Mickelson match had long been anticipated, the pay-per-view aspect of it came as something of a surprise in a sport where every tournament is mostly aired live on either network or cable television. Left unsaid, however, was the cost: Turner did not announce how much viewers would have to pony up to see the match live, saying it will be revealed at a later date (the Turner-owned TNT cable network will air “select content from the event in the weeks following the live competition,” however).

While boxing, mixed martial arts and pro wrestling have proven to be bankable pay-per-view entities — the recent UFC 227 event cost $64.99 on pay-per-view, and Sunday’s SummerSlam 2018 pay-per-view ran $44.99 — such broadcasts of golf haven’t exactly been a tradition unlike any other. Jack Nicklaus Productions staged what is believed to be the first and perhaps only such event, in April 1988, when the Golden Bear teamed up with Lee Trevino in a match against Greg Norman and Ian Woosnam in what was dubbed the Desert Scramble. The winners took home $100,000 each while the losers got $25,000 apiece, and viewers were promised innovations such as miked-up players and, somewhat oddly, in-match golf lessons from Nicklaus himself.

It cost $12.95 to watch (the equivalent to about $30 today) and was a complete bomb: The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that only 50,000 homes ponied up to watch it, short of the 65,000 needed to break even. The winner of the Tiger-Phil match will get $9 million, so the

Nicklaus “thought he might collect twice, sharing prize money and overall revenue as part of the production,” Jack Craig wrote in the Boston Globe in 1992. “The fact the players were miked meant nothing. Almost no one watched and Nicklaus took a bath. Even golf followers found no reason to pay when they could watch the same players free each weekend. There has not been a second PPV golf shtick.”

Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel has a similarly negative view of the pay-per-view aspect of Tiger vs. Phil:

It’s clear this wasn’t thought through. Listen to Mickelson on Wednesday when asked about the event. “It’s an opportunity for us to bring golf to the masses in prime time during a period where we don’t have much going on in the world of golf,” Phil said according to ESPN.com. The masses? Via pay-per-view? The masses don’t have another $49.95 — or whatever, the fee hasn’t been disclosed — for the cable bill. And by pointing out that it is at a time when pro golf is essentially quiet, all he’s doing is noting that he didn’t have a better way to make money that weekend.

But times are different now. In 1988, according to a New York Times story from around that time on the rise of pay-per-view sporting events, only 10 million U.S. TV households had the capability to make such purchases (for comparison’s sake, nearly 1 million of those households paid $19.95 to watch WrestleMania IV about a month earlier, the Times reported). Fast-forward 30 years, and anyone with Internet access will be able to access Tiger vs. Phil. How much they are willing to pay and how many are willing to pay for a sport that’s been almost entirely free until now will be an interesting subplot to it all.

