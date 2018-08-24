

Ohio State AD Gene Smith, left, and Urban Meyer took the fall, Smith’s attorney said. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

The three-game suspension handed down to Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer by the school, the result into an investigation into his handling of sexual assault allegations lodged against a former assistant coach, was a polarizing punishment. On the one side are those who think Meyer got off easy, considering the details laid out in Ohio State’s 23-page investigative report. On the other side are a good number of Ohio State fans, who think Meyer has been wronged.

Rex Elliott clearly belongs to the latter group. The attorney for Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, who also received a 17-day suspension as a result of the investigation, condemned the punishments in a Facebook post Thursday and said Meyer and Smith “agreed to take one for the team so this great University can move forward with all of its amazing athletic and academic initiatives.”

Elliott, who wrote in the post that he was “deeply involved in the investigation on behalf of Gene Smith,” claims that the probe failed to find that the school’s athletic department covered up the allegations against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith and that found no evidence that Meyer lied to reporters when asked about the situation at Big Ten media days last month. Nevertheless, he says, the school was pressured into sanctioning Meyer and Smith because “OSU needed to appease the lynch mob that had formed as soon as the unproven allegations were made.”

He wrapped up his thoughts thusly (his full message can be read at Eleven Warriors):

As a result, two great men fell on the sword for a University they dearly love. And both men faced a room full of reporters and admitted they failed in their duties to better manage and react quicker to a troubled employee even though they had no idea about the information that has since come out about some of the things he may have been doing. Those are the facts. Two men who don’t deserve the public flogging but who agreed to take one for the team so this great University can move forward with all of its amazing athletic and academic initiatives. Sorry for the length of this and I am not looking fore [sic] debate. Just waned [sic] to make sure the facts are straight.

Elliott did not address some of the less-exculpatory things the investigation uncovered: That Meyer, upon learning that Courtney Smith was going public with her claims of abuse, asked another assistant how to delete old text messages from his phone, so reporters couldn’t see them; that investigators didn’t believe his recollection that, in 2009, Courtney Smith told him she fabricated a claim of abuse against her then-husband; that investigators believed Meyer and his wife, Shelley, probably did discuss Courtney Smith’s claims of abuse in 2015, even though both told investigators they never did; and that Meyer had neglected to tell Gene Smith about Zach Smith’s 2009 arrest in Florida, which ultimately was dropped by police when Courtney wouldn’t pursue the case.

Elliott later wrote on Twitter that his thoughts were his alone and not prompted by his client:

Just to clarify the FB post I wrote today was not authorized by Gene or anyone at OSU. My thoughts and mine alone. — Rex Elliott (@RexElliott6) August 24, 2018

