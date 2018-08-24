Serena Williams made her post-childbirth return to Grand Slam tennis at the French Open earlier this year, and she did it in style with an homage to “all the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce, in the middle of everything.”

Behold the catsuit:

Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/xXb3BKDGNF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2018

Alas, the catsuit will be a one-time innovation. In an interview with Tennis Magazine, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said the tournament will be instituting a new dress code starting next year, and that the catsuit will be on the banned list because “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far.”

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” he said, per the Associated Press.

The catsuit already wouldn’t fly at Wimbledon, where all players “must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white,” according to the most recent version of the All England Club’s dress code. Guidicelli said Roland Garros won’t go that far but will “impose certain limits.”

Williams’s next Grand Slam is the U.S. Open, and the New York Times reminds us of all the fashion-forward looks she’s unveiled at Flushing Meadows: “First there was the shorts unitard she wore in 2002, the denim skirt with knee-high sneakers in 2004, and then the animal prints she introduced in 2014.”

“We always pull out all the stops for the Open. I’m always asking my friends in fashion about what’s the new color, or the latest trend, so I can translate that in our collections,” Williams once told the Times.

Maybe she’ll thumb her nose at those snooty French and break out the catsuit one last time. Stay tuned, the tournament begins Monday.

