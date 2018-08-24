

Derek Holland is in his 10th MLB season, his first with the Giants. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland apologized Thursday for a TV appearance the day before, in which he had sought to derive humor from Asian stereotypes. “I don’t want to have offended anybody,” the 31-year-old lefty said before a game against the Mets.

Holland was interviewed Wednesday on “Intentional Talk,” a jovial, baseball-oriented program that is shown on MLB Network and ESPN2. Speaking from the field at the Mets’ ballpark in New York, Holland was accompanied by Haro Ogawa, a native of Japan who is a massage therapist for the Giants.

Referring to Ogawa as his “hype man,” Holland bowed several times to his companion, who bowed back, while saying, “Much respect.” Holland also affected an Asian accent at various points, while the show’s co-host, former MLB player Kevin Millar, cackled and chimed in with “Konnichiwa!”

Not everyone was amused, as the segment was roundly criticized online. “What year is this again,” baseball writer Keith Law said on Twitter.

derek holland brought his “hype man” onto an intentional talk interview. the hype man spends the entire interview silent except when addressed.



holland then impersonates a strong asian accent to play for laughs. that’s the entire joke. that holland uses an asian accent. come on. pic.twitter.com/N3qhoYncro — Joon Lee (@joonlee) August 22, 2018

Holland said Thursday that he wanted to “make sure it’s clear” that he alone, and not anyone associated with “Intentional Talk” or MLB Network, was responsible for the segment. “Me and Haro were just doing a bit, we didn’t expect it to turn out the way that it did,” he told reporters.

“Now it’s become a distraction to the team. I don’t want that,” Holland said. ” … Haro and I were just entertaining and just trying to take it to a different level and make the interview a little more exciting, and I obviously crossed the line with that.”

“The Giants organization does not condone that type of behavior in any way,” a spokesman for the team told Deadspin. “We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and he apologizes if it offended anyone. That was not his intention at all, but he’s taking full responsibility for it. It was not his intention at all to embarrass Haro.”

Holland said he apologized to Ogawa, as well as to the Giants’ bullpen catcher, Taira Uematsu, who is Japanese. “They understand we were just doing a bit but it was too far,” Holland said.

“Whatever I have to do to take care of the situation, I will do it,” he added.

