

Want to see Todd Gurley in uniform this preseason? This is about as close as you’re going to get. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Preseason games are a dodgy proposition for NFL players, considering that they’re being asked to go full-bore in games that mean very little, risking injury for the sake of mere game-planning for the regular season. And while borderline players may appreciate the chance to play their way onto the roster, veterans whose status is assured probably would rather take the night off, a supposition confirmed Thursday by Rams running back and defending NFL offensive player of the year Todd Gurley.

“That is everyone’s dream, to not play in the preseason,” Gurley said, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “Some guys just like being out there to get a feel for it and to see. But not this guy.”

Gurley knows from experience, considering that Rams Coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that his star running back would not be playing in the preseason to keep him fresh for the regular season.

“We’ve done a little bit different approach in terms of working him out just with some things going on just in his lower half,” said McVay, who added that quarterback Jared Goff also might not see any action in the games that don’t count. “Just getting him up to speed in the way that we’ve kind of felt like to get him at his best.”

The Rams have played two preseason games this season, and McVay sat nearly all of his starters for the second, against the Raiders last weekend. On Saturday, Los Angeles plays the Texans, a team with an entirely different preseason plan.

“Everybody that’s healthy will play in the game,” Coach Bill O’Brien said this week.

That includes defensive end J.J. Watt, who has played in all of eight games over the past two seasons because of injuries, and quarterback Deshaun Watson, who lit the NFL on fire for a few games as a rookie last season before suffering the second torn ACL of his career.

“Oh yeah, it’s going to be fun,” Texans cornerback Tyrann Mathieu said. “It’s going to be exciting. Obviously, going to L.A., playing against Todd Gurley and those guys. They have a great group of guys. The receivers are pretty good. The quarterback is getting better and better. Obviously, Todd, he speaks for himself. We’ll have our hands full. Hopefully I get my feet wet Saturday.”

Who wants to break it to him?

