

Senator John McCain and his son, midshipman Jack McCain, watch the 2007 Army-Navy football game together in Baltimore. ( Melina Mara/The Washington Post )

Revered Sen. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

The war hero with an aptitude to communicate and find compromise across party lines during his three decades in Congress was also known for his affinity for sports.

An undersized Naval Academy boxer in the 1950s, McCain understood how pugilists could easily be exploited. In the 1990s, he helped create and push the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which sought more financial and medical protection for professional boxers. The law was introduced in 1999 and enacted in 2000.

Having moved to Arizona in 1981, McCain saw the Grand Canyon State welcome three major sports franchises. It didn’t take long for him to declare his professional sports allegiances. Arizona imported two franchises when the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals became the Phoenix Cardinals in 1988 and the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets became the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996. The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of MLB’s two expansion teams in 1998.

All professional Arizona teams, along with the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, paid their respects to the late senator Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks played a video tribute to McCain, eliciting a standing ovation from the Chase Field crowd.

Goodbye to an American hero, one we were lucky enough to call a loyal fan.



Rest in peace, Senator John McCain. Our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KIMZS1w7Pq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018

McCain threw out the first pitch for the Diamondbacks as they hosted the New York Yankees for Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. Later that night, Luis Gonzalez’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning won the World Series for the Diamondbacks in a moment that McCain said was his greatest as a fan of Arizona sports.

Gonzalez took to social media to honor McCain, saying: “Senator McCain was not only a great man and patriot but also a loyal D-backs fan. I’m proud to have called him a dear friend. On behalf of my entire family, our thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and the McCain family.”

Senator McCain was not only a great man and patriot but also a loyal D-backs fan. I’m proud to have called him a dear friend. On behalf of my entire family, our thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and the McCain family. pic.twitter.com/noSItd72o8 — Luis Gonzalez (@Luisgonzo20) August 26, 2018

In June 2017, just weeks before he announced he was diagnosed with brain cancer, McCain posed questions to former FBI director James B. Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. McCain’s questions were inconsistent and he appeared incoherent at times, leading to confusion from Comey.

Later that day, McCain jokingly used his love of sports to explain why his line of questioning didn’t come across as intended.

“Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games,” he wrote in a statement.

Sincere condolences from the entire Mercury family.



Our organization’s statement: https://t.co/yRqKiSIj4G — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 26, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCain family during this difficult time. We’ll always consider you all part of #OurPack. pic.twitter.com/BENbMKJ2Sx — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2018

Your legacy in our state and country will forever live on.



May you rest in peace, Senator John McCain.



Our thoughts are with all of @SenJohnMcCain’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U5GDs0qOUa — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

“Arizona, the United States and the world will never be the same without the voice of Senator John McCain,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell said in a statement Saturday night. “We are heartbroken by his passing but know that the character, courage and conviction that he demonstrated throughout his life will endure forever. All of us at the Arizona Cardinals extend our deepest condolences to his wife Cindy and their entire family. The world was a better place with Senator John McCain in it and we all mourn his loss tonight.”

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald issued his own statement of remembrance on social media: “Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family.”

Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain-Gone but never forgotten. A true American hero. RIP my friend!

One of my proudest moments as @azcardinals head coach was standing with you for our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/pbk8wTfwDK — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 26, 2018

Farewell to an American hero.



Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/mkYuxCMiav — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace, Senator McCain. pic.twitter.com/VocsgjrlBo — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 26, 2018

The Chicago Cubs also paid tribute to the late senator before Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.